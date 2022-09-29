Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) Revolutionises The Indian Logistics Ecosystem

Under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP), the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) is developing a more interconnected and tech-driven framework for the Indian logistics sector. A brainchild of the NITI Aayog, the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC) is executing this platform to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency. ULIP converges and integrates 24 systems, 78 APIs and 1454 fields across ports, shipping lines, waterways, railways, aviation, road transport and highways, customs and DGFT. NICDC is bringing all the milestones under ULIP to help the logistics sector grow exponentially. Intugine became one of the few companies to integrate with ULIP, enabling Indian manufacturers and shippers to have multimodal visibility via their comprehensive solution.

PM Narendra Modi, on September 17th, launched the National Logistics Policy, along with ULIP, in the national capital New Delhi. Intugine was one of the few private companies invited and selected by the Prime Minister's Office to demonstrate their solutions to the Hon'ble PM. Mrinal Rai, the Co-founder and COO of Intugine, demonstrated the disruptive capabilities of the platform and its ability to provide real-time shipment visibility to PM Modi.

Indian roads have been the lifeline of the Indian logistics sector, constituting a whopping ~70% of domestic movement. Tracking goods in transit via tracking devices or SIM-based tracking, amongst many other options, is imperative. To centrally digitise this, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) gave birth to FASTag, an electronic toll collection system, in 2014. Intugine can fetch FASTag data from more than 800 tolls across the country for toll-based visibility of 90+ lacs commercial vehicles on the road. At the same time, they are deriving actionable insights such as transporter scorecard, reliability score and transporter/lane analytics. Over and above, vehicle and driver verification that took around 2 hours before have now become easy with Vahan and Sarathi data (a centralised data repository of all commercial vehicles and drivers in the country, respectively). With all this data, companies can automate their audit processes, avoid unnecessary halts and delays caused by negligence in verifying details, and comply with transportation mandates in India.

Freight Operations Information System (FOIS), the only railway API in the country, enables milestone visibility of 9000+ freight trains. The integration captures real-time shipment arrival and dispatch times in one of the largest rail networks in the world by tracking 1400 million metric tons of goods worth Rs 1.43 lakhs crore per year. FOIS will reduce demurrages and wharfages and increase the efficiency of rake movements, leading to greater adoption of an alternate transportation mode.

Harshit Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO of Intugine, says, "Logistics has gained significant prominence in the last few years. The government has taken many new initiatives to enhance India's logistics scenario. The future of supply chain visibility is tech-enabled and many proactive schemes, such as ULIP, help ambitious startups like Intugine bring transparency to global logistics operations. For instance, with toll infrastructure digitisation in the country or leveraging the national railway API, we can give our customers a single-screen view of all their shipments in transit. This increases overall process efficiency, makes ETA predictions more seamless, drives down logistics costs, and helps our clients with a unified document reference to abide by transport regulations."

Moreover, the initiative integrates with the Port Community System, one of the most advanced ways of electronic exchange of information between the logistics sectors and 13 major ports and 200+ smaller and intermediate ports in India. Intugine can now deliver customs data for import/export, port-in and port-out time of the container, and berthing date and time of 143 million tons of goods annually to its customers. This leads to a reduction in detention and demurrage charges and increases the overall visibility of port operations.

ULIP also encompasses multiple air cargo systems such as ACMES, ACCS, and AAICLAS, covering 20 major airports in the country. Intugine's platform is now enhanced with this data to provide its clients with customs data of their air cargo.

"By tracking goods from their source to destination using a combination of modalities, Intugine has played a pivotal role in giving us multimodal and intermodal visibility on a single platform", commented Amit Tyagi, Deputy General Manager, Gold Plus Glass Industry. "This aids us in building resilience within our supply chain operations and empowers us to cater to timely deliveries," he added.

Intugine is a Real-time Multimodal Supply Chain Visibility Provider founded in 2017. Intugine leverages its expertise in IoT technology to help businesss optimise & digitise their supply chain & logistics operations. Over the last few years, Intugine has established itself as one of India's leading logistics SaaS companies. Today Intugine works with 75+ global enterprise names like Legrand, Bridgestone, Flipkart, Mahindra Logistics, Titan, Diageo, and UltraTech Cement.

To know more about Intugine, visit our website https://intugine.com