The challenges faced by the US healthcare industry are diverse and multifaceted. From the scarcity of quality healthcare in rural areas to the need for uniform training standards, the sector grapples with persistent issues that impact the quality of healthcare professionals.
Amid these challenges, Solutions 3X has emerged as a catalyst providing comprehensive training solutions to bridge the training gap and ensure a steady supply of skilled professionals.
The country's healthcare sector spans various domains, encompassing clinical care, diagnostics, administration, and support services. The glaring skill gap in rural areas, coupled with the lack of uniformity in training quality, has been a persistent issue. Continuous collaboration between healthcare professionals, training providers, and government agencies is crucial to align training programs with industry needs.
Founding Vision of Solutions 3X
Founded in 2022 by Samiullah Mohammed and Muthukumaran Gandhi, Solutions 3X was born out of a deep understanding of the widening gap between industry expectations and the quality of candidates produced by coaching institutes. With a corporate background, the founders recognized the need for a training institution that could bridge this gap, providing candidates with the skills necessary to excel.
Samiullah Mohammed emphasizes, "Today's healthcare industry is complex, and providers face unprecedented challenges. Solutions 3X was founded to help our clients address these challenges and turn them into opportunities, enabling growth for our clients."
Solutions 3X distinguishes itself by offering training at par with industry standards, ensuring that candidates are well-prepared for the demands of the healthcare sector. The institution goes beyond merely providing theoretical knowledge; it offers practical exposure to medical coding through its state-of-the-art RCM Lab.
Muthukumaran Gandhi states, "We are the only training organisation in India affiliated with both AAPC and AHIMA, the major medical coding certification bodies. Our founders and core management team have a combined experience of over 50 years in US healthcare RCM."
Solutions 3X is not just a training provider; it's a catalyst for employment, especially for women who constitute 70% of the Healthcare workforce. The institution has successfully placed 67 individuals in India recently, underscoring its commitment to creating pathways for a successful career in the healthcare industry.
The founders express their commitment, stating, "We are committed to our employees, clients, and the healthcare community. Our key objective in starting this organization is to meet the commitment by doing what is right for our employees and clients."
Diverse Services for a Global Impact
While Solutions 3X provides a range of services, the emphasis on training and consulting services for the Indian audience is paramount. With 8 B2B clients and over 1000 B2C customers, the institution has become a global leader in US healthcare training, recruitment, and RCM services.
The institution not only guarantees a 98.6% pass rate in AAPC and AHIMA exams but also extends its services to assist fresh medical graduates from countries like China, Russia, Ukraine, and the Philippines. Moreover, Solutions 3X collaborates with RCM companies in India to induce new talent and upskill existing professionals.
As Solutions 3X continues its journey, the founders envision reducing the overall cost of training across the industry while elevating the standards of training. They aim to be a reliable destination for students from life science backgrounds seeking a successful career in US healthcare.
By addressing the industry's challenges head-on, the institution not only ensures the employability of its graduates but also contributes significantly to the growth and resilience of the healthcare sector.