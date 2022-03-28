Understanding AI/ML-Based Digital Marketing Towards HCP Across India

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) currently plays a vital role in digital marketing in the healthcare sector. AI is changing the future of healthcare marketing not only by new developments but also by its innovative usage. From analyzing data, predicting trends, customer acquisition, customer service, to customer retention, AI and ML play a vital role in each business aspect.

Healthcare marketing has already moved away from its traditional model to a digital one. The core of the previous marketing model was to gather as much information as possible and to target the audience based on their behavior. But now AI/ ML is stepping into reading this data in advanced ways and providingdiverse inferences, enabling healthcare companies to cater innovatively.

HiDoc Dr, India’s largest and number 1 doctor’s networking platform, acknowledges the huge impact and realizes the gigantic scope of AI and MLin the medical domain. It is proactively adopting various techniques to enhance its services.

Take for instance the company’s use of AI in HCP marketing. HiDoc has around 5,60,000 active users that spend around 2 – 2.5 hours daily on the platform. The data collected during their visits is run through a National Language Processing (NLP) software to understand the behavior of each doctor. These include parameters such as the time spent on reading articles, news, case studies, watching videos, interactions with other doctors, the calculators used, drugs searches, etc. For example, if a pediatrician is consuming more content on endocrinology, the software is able to identify him as a pediatric endocrinologist. It would then show him not just pediatric content but also pediatric endocrinology content which is more specific and relevant. Similarly, in a specialization like dermatology, the software helps is showcasing content based on the doctor’s reading habits by identifying the various buckets such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and others.

The company also uses machine learning to help doctors identify illnesses based on X-Rays. HiDoc had acquired a database of 1 million radiology cases from Stanford Medicine, which was run through an Image Recognition Program to identify 16 different illness patterns. Once a doctor punches in an X-Ray, the software compares it and identifies the probability of illness among the 16 different patterns. Accordingly, it provides a score todetect a particular condition. This is extremely helpful when the HCPis not from an allopathic background. An Ayurveda or a Homeopathy doctor may have difficulty in reading X-rays and can use this software to identify the illness as well as recheck their diagnosis. This software has shown 90% accuracy while detecting sub illnesses such as tuberculosis, pneumonia, and other chest conditions. Currently, the system is not available free of cost on the HiDoc platform as it is extremely expensive. However, the company hasplans to apply for its Indian patent and intends to make the software available publicly once it gets the same.

While these initiatives are already in place, HiDoc has a list of proposed solutions that it plans to pursue in the near future. One of them is a software that would help medical representatives to determine the best time to meet a doctor. The proposed software will also suggest products to pitch based on the doctor’s Electronic Medical Records (EMR).

Another software that HiDocintends to pursue will primarily help chemists. It is observed that on many occasions, the medicines are directly dispensed at the chemist’s location. For example, during Omicron, most patients bought Paracetamol 650 mg (Calpol or Dolo) directly from the chemists. Although these medicines are effective, they can be clubbed with an antacid for better relief. The proposed software would suggest medicines based on the widest database of chemist dispensing. This would allow the chemists to make better suggestions to the patient and also help them increase sales.

The potential of AI and ML in the healthcare sector is huge. If used smartly, these will help modern healthcare companies to offer innovative personalized solutions not just to their patients, but also to their healthcare professionals, chemists, marketing representatives, and others. The role of marketing in healthcare is expanding from awareness, acquisition, and loyalty to an infinite loop of value addition at the key moments throughout the journey and beyond.



