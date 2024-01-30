Ulipsu: Pioneering A K10 Skilling Revolution - Bridging The Gap Between Traditional Education And Future Skills

We are taking a three-pronged approach to find solutions that are built for the world - build the best product, assemble the best team & build for scale.

The Product - Paving the Way for a K10 Skilling Revolution

Traditional education falls short in equipping students with practical skills crucial for success in today's dynamic job market. Ulipsu directly addresses this challenge by acknowledging the growing gap between conventional curriculum teachings and global skill demands. A 2022 survey by Manpower Group revealed a 16-year high in global talent shortages, with 75% of employers struggling to find candidates with the right blend of technical and soft skills.

Founded by Sumanth Prabhu and Nikhil Bhaskar, Ulipsu tackles this issue head-on by democratising skill education and providing value-enriched learning experiences globally for the K-10 level. Offering interactive learning modules spanning 17 diverse skills, Ulipsu goes beyond traditional subjects, meeting the global demand for holistic education by offering new-age skills like AI, Finance and Entrepreneurship, Space Tech, Digital Citizenship, Design Thinking and Innovation, and so much more.

Looking ahead, Ulipsu is committed to maintaining its competitive edge by staying attuned to evolving trends and technological advancements. Continuous improvement and user feedback remain at the forefront, ensuring that the platform stays relevant in the ever-evolving world of education.

The recognition of Ulipsu as the 'Emerging Learning Product of the Year' in 2023 by Entrepreneur India is a validation of the platform's profound impact on education and skill development.

The People - Nurturing Innovation and Creativity

Ulipsu's journey of success is intrinsically tied to its dedicated and ever-expanding team. With over 350 team members, everyone, regardless of their department, operates with an educator's mindset, placing a core focus on swiftly delivering

high-quality, engaging Interactive Learning Modules (ILMs) to students. These ILMs are meticulously crafted by experts with mastery in their respective fields, allowing students across the globe to get access to the best mentors & resources for each skill.

Being recognized as an 'Amazing Workplace Organization' is a testament to the positive work culture at Ulipsu, where team members are motivated to excel and contribute to the platform's mission. Everyone in the organisation is aligned with the mission to ‘Democratise Learning for Aspiring Students’. Everyone operates with one single goal - building great student-centric learning tools. Because at Ulipsu, ‘We Are You’.

As Ulipsu continues its global expansion, the team plays a pivotal role in maintaining the high standards of innovation and quality that define the platform.

The Scale - Shaping the Global Skill Education Landscape

Ulipsu's strength lies in its adaptability. The platform aligns with the K-10 curricula of India, the USA, the UK, and Singapore, making it an ideal solution for educational institutions worldwide.

By providing a standardised skill curriculum to schools and equipping the teachers and management with tools to track, interact with & understand every student, Ulipsu helps optimise the utilisation of existing talent. With expert-curated learning modules across various skills, the schools do not have to invest in building curriculum & manpower for each skill.

By optimising existing resources & reducing further investments, the program is more accessible to all. Hence the platform has the potential to empower schools globally to integrate skill development seamlessly & efficiently.

In an era where skills often hold more value than traditional degrees, the challenge is providing accessible, high-quality skill education on a global scale. With four offices & ongoing expansion across the Middle East, Ulipsu is already making its mark on the global landscape.

With ambitious global expansion plans, impressive funding achievements, and a dynamic and innovative team, Ulipsu is poised to shape the future of global skill education, affirming that every learner’s every interest will be catered to.