Truworth Wellness Sets Ambitious Goals: Aims For 50% CAGR Growth, INR 1500 Crores Revenue By 2028

4. What change have you witnessed as far as understanding of corporate wellness amongst leaders is concerned?

Corporate leaders now understand corporate wellness as a strategic investment in employee health, productivity, and engagement, shifting from transactional to transformational approaches. Key drivers for onboarding wellness partners include improving health outcomes, risk management, cost reduction, talent acquisition and retention, and enhancing employee engagement and productivity.

5. With massive layoffs happening across industries and companies tightening their purse strings, what opportunities are you seeing for growth? Any targets that you have set for the year ahead?

While economic uncertainty persists, we identify growth opportunities in corporate wellness due to a shifting leadership mindset, a focus on preventive healthcare, and a holistic approach. Nowadays, leaders recognize the impact of well-being on retention, as it enhances the productivity of the existing workforce and contributes to cost reduction, making it a strategic investment even within tight budgets.

Today, we understand the challenges many companies face in managing diverse health and wellness benefits, leading to administrative complexities and fragmented care. That's why we are excited to introduce CarePass™, a revolutionary health membership product tailored specifically to address the primary and preventive care (OPD) needs of employees. CarePass™ offers a comprehensive suite of primary and preventive (OPD) services, including doctor consultations, Annual health checks, Rx diagnostics, pharmacy, dental, and vision care, and more, delivered through the award-winning platform "The Wellness Corner." This unified approach not only enhances our experience but also empowers HR to effectively manage costs and improve overall workforce health and productivity.

At Truworth Wellness, our clients appreciate our focus on preventive health and early intervention, aligning with the corporate wellbeing objectives. Additionally, by addressing diverse needs through our integrated solutions, we offer much better health outcomes and cost-effectiveness. This has led to increased consideration for our services, even in the changing economic scenario.