Infrastructure: The infrastructure for primary schools plays a crucial role in creating a conducive learning environment. Apart from the need to integrate technology in teaching methodologies, it is important to ensure that children have access to clean and safe ventilated classrooms, play areas, libraries and adequate sporting facilities. Additionally, having well planned outdoor learning spaces and incorporating nature into the learning environment can foster a visually immersive experience that helps students connect with the natural world. When I talk about good infrastructure for schools, it is not necessarily about having extravagant facilities. Instead, it is about providing functional, safe and well-maintained spaces that contribute to effective teaching and learning. Security measures to monitor and control access to the school, safe transportation facilities, medical help on demand and availability of clean toilets for boys and girls with proper sanitation facilities are all an essential part of infrastructure to make sure children feel like they are a part of a secure learning environment.