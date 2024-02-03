Toycel.com: Inspiring Play & Honoring Heritage

Toycel.com has etched its name as a household favorite in the toy industry, captivating hearts with its innovative and sustainable approach. In an exclusive interview, Anjana H S, the passionate founder of Toycel, shares the profound inspiration behind the company's inception and sheds light on its creative process, commitment to sustainability, market alignment, and the challenges overcome in the journey.

Toycel has become a household name in the toy industry. Can you share the inspiration behind founding the company?

Anjana H S – Founder

I've always believed in the power of play to inspire creativity and learning in children. Toycel was born out of my passion for creating toys that not only entertain but also educate. Toycel envisions a world where play and learning seamlessly converge. Our mission is to inspire creativity and curiosity in children through innovative and educational toys. Specializing in wooden toys, we aim to redefine playtime, fostering growth, imagination, and joy in every child's developmental journey.

Toycel is all about executing solutions, especially in the Indian manufacturing landscape. We refuse to be mere observers; we are actively shaping the future.



Why does Toycel prioritize wooden toys, and how do they align with the company's commitment to the environment and fostering creativity in children?"

Wooden toys are chosen by Toycel due to their numerous benefits. First and foremost, wood is a natural and sustainable material, aligning with Toycel's commitment to environmental responsibility. Wooden toys have a timeless and classic appeal, providing a durable option that can withstand the test of time. Moreover, they often involve simpler designs, fostering imaginative play without the distractions of electronic components. As a company focused on fostering creativity and learning, wooden toys offer a tactile and sensory experience, contributing to a child's overall developmental journey. By specializing in wooden toys, Toycel aims to redefine playtime, emphasizing growth, imagination, and joy in a sustainable and enriching manner.