Toycel.com: Inspiring Play & Honoring Heritage

February 3, 2024

Anjana H S

Toycel.com has etched its name as a household favorite in the toy industry, captivating hearts with its innovative and sustainable approach. In an exclusive interview, Anjana H S, the passionate founder of Toycel, shares the profound inspiration behind the company's inception and sheds light on its creative process, commitment to sustainability, market alignment, and the challenges overcome in the journey. 

 Toycel has become a household name in the toy industry. Can you share the inspiration behind founding the company? 

Anjana H S – Founder 

I've always believed in the power of play to inspire creativity and learning in children. Toycel was born out of my passion for creating toys that not only entertain but also educate. Toycel envisions a world where play and learning seamlessly converge. Our mission is to inspire creativity and curiosity in children through innovative and educational toys. Specializing in wooden toys, we aim to redefine playtime, fostering growth, imagination, and joy in every child's developmental journey. 

Toycel is all about executing solutions, especially in the Indian manufacturing landscape. We refuse to be mere observers; we are actively shaping the future. 

 
Why does Toycel prioritize wooden toys, and how do they align with the company's commitment to the environment and fostering creativity in children?" 

Wooden toys are chosen by Toycel due to their numerous benefits. First and foremost, wood is a natural and sustainable material, aligning with Toycel's commitment to environmental responsibility. Wooden toys have a timeless and classic appeal, providing a durable option that can withstand the test of time. Moreover, they often involve simpler designs, fostering imaginative play without the distractions of electronic components. As a company focused on fostering creativity and learning, wooden toys offer a tactile and sensory experience, contributing to a child's overall developmental journey. By specializing in wooden toys, Toycel aims to redefine playtime, emphasizing growth, imagination, and joy in a sustainable and enriching manner. 

Toycel is known for its innovative approach. Can you share a bit about the creative process behind your toys? 

Anjana H S: 

Innovation is at the core of Toycel. We foster a culture of curiosity and experimentation within our team. Our creative process involves continuous exploration of new materials, technologies, and educational methodologies. We strive to create toys that not only spark imagination but also promote learning. Every design is a journey of discovery, aiming to make playtime a dynamic and enriching experience for children. 

 Toycel has also embraced sustainable practices. How important is environmental responsibility to the company? 

Anjana H S: 

Sustainability is not just a trend for Toycel; it's a responsibility. We are committed to minimizing our ecological footprint by incorporating eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient manufacturing processes. The acceptance of wooden toys, especially after impactful plastic-free campaigns, underscores the vital role of environmental responsibility. As a mother, this idea struck me when my own child played with plastic toys, prompting Toycel to consider the broader environmental impact. 

 Can you tell us the growth & how do you align with the Indian toy market? 

Anjana H S: 

We have observed very positive growth so far and we are confident that Toycel is on the right track, situated in a target market where toys are recognized as a champion sector with significant export potential. The Indian toy industry's rapid global growth, projected to reach $3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 12%, aligns perfectly with Toycel's aspirations. We see ourselves as contributors to this growth trajectory, offering a diverse range of toys that appeal to both domestic and international audiences. 

 What challenges did you face in establishing Toycel, and how did you overcome them? 

Anjana H S: 

Our journey has been marked by substantial growth in commercials, but challenges persisted. The Indian toy industry faced hurdles in the latest designs, production capabilities, and marketing support. To address these challenges, Toycel has emerged as a one-stop solution, focusing on every aspect from design to delivery. We acknowledge the gaps and actively work towards bridging them, ensuring comprehensive support for Indian toy makers. 

How did you go from conceptualizing to actually establishing Toycel? 

Anjana H S: 

The journey from an idea to a company started with a vision and a dedicated team. We delved into extensive research on child development, collaborated with educators, and engaged with designers. The road to establishing Toycel required perseverance and an unwavering commitment to quality. Learnings from IIMB-NSRCEL Incubation have been invaluable, helping us adapt to new market environments, learn methods, and gain insights from experts and fellow founders. Our incubation at NASCOM and recognition from Start-up Karnataka have paved the way for our continued journey towards the envisioned future. 

Website – www.toycel.com  

