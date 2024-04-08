When Exactly is the Next Bitcoin Halving?

The last Bitcoin halving event happened on May 11, 2020, and analysts are certain that the next Bitcoin halving will happen this month. However, there has been no clarity on the exact date. While some analysts project April 15, others believe the Bitcoin halving will come by the end of April. Whichever way, it is important not to be caught off-guard by the event. As such, investors are advised to be prepared for the events by purchasing the above-mentioned top altcoins for maximum profits in the coming weeks.