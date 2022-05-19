Top Female Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants

Canada has always been the top choice for immigrants. Skilled workers and immigration aspirants from across the globe wish to settle in Canada for better job opportunities, world-class education, universal healthcare, high wages, social status and to name a few. Beautiful scenery, a stable economy, and an immigrant-friendly society contribute to the immigrant population in the country.

According to the latest studies conducted by IRCC revealed that Canada is planning to pace up the immigration process in the post-pandemic scenario and will retain its position as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. The research has also touted that it’s the right time to move and settle in Canada. To help shape the most important dream of one’s life, RCIC (Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant) is the right person to guide you through the process.

An experienced RCIC is an authorized immigration and citizenship representative, who assesses the Visa application and submits it on your behalf. In addition, an RCIC offers an ideal strategy for the Visa options. An authorized RCIC is also a member of the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC).

RCICs are experts in the immigration field. They help applicants through the complex immigration system. Here, we are going to highlight top female RCICs who are authorized and experienced to help you with the smooth immigration process.

Eivy Joy Quito

Eivy Joy Quito is a member of The Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC), a statutory self-regulatory organization of Canadian Immigration Consultants. With CICC (No. R512178), she has close to a decade of experience in helping numerous immigrants relocate to Canada. Eivy excels in providing professional support and consultation to make immigration a smooth journey. Whether you are a student, skilled worker, or entrepreneur, Eivy can help you sail the troubled waters of immigration.

Shani Hanwella

Shani has an immense 25 years of experience in the Canadian immigration industry. She has worked for 12 years with the Canadian High Commission of Colombo, Sri Lanka, and another 12 years with a leading full-service immigration law firm in Toronto, Otis and Korman Canadian Immigration Lawyer.

Arcely Kerkhoven

Arcely Kerkhoven is an Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council, #R706030 and a member in good standing with the CICC. She is recognized by the federal government of Canada as an authorized representative with expertise in dealing with the Canadian immigration authorities on the behalf of clients and can represent, advise or consult them regarding their Canadian immigration applications.

Sanchari Sen Rai

Sanchari is an Immigration Consultant known for helping thousands of international students through the onerous process of applying to study in Canada. She has been awarded as one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women in 2019.