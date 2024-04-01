Aave (AAVE) – Exponential Momentum Can Result in a Massive Upswing Above $180

Aave (AAVE) has also positioned itself as a major force in DeFi as it is a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity market protocol. Through Aave, any user can participate as a supplier or a borrower. The supplier can provide liquidity to the market, and by doing so is eligible to get passive income opportunities. On the other hand, borrowers can borrow in an overcollateralized, or undercollateralized method. These aspects have made Aave a major crypto, where in the past year it climbed 79%, and in the past month it's up 30.7%. Moreover, during the past week, Aave spiked 15.4%, where it moved from $106.90 to $131.53. According to the Aave price prediction, it can end 2024 at $186.21.