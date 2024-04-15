While the crypto community has been preparing for Bitcoin halving, some other crypto tokens like KangaMoon, Ethereum, Cardano, Near Protocol, and Dogecoin have been gaining attention. Analysts have picked the tokens among the top coins to buy ahead of Bitcoin halving. To know if these cryptos are worth investing in, let's see the reasons why crypto experts picked them below.
KangaMoon (KANG)
KangaMoon (KANG) is shaking up the memecoin scene with its innovative approach. While top crypto coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have made a name for themselves, KangaMoon is redefining the meme coin space. When launched, KangaMoon will integrate the P2E NFT games with the social-fi community to build a vibrant community for meme enthusiasts.
While KangaMoon started the presale at a price point of $0.0050 in stage 1, the token is now sold for $0.0196 in stage 5. This signifies that early buyers have gotten 290% ROI. Analysts have projected 800% returns before the end of the presale. So far, the team has raised more than $4.7M in presale, with crypto experts projecting $8M before the end of the presale.
Meanwhile, token holders can earn more tokens when they promote the project on social media. There is also a referral program to explore and earn rewards. The team has announced plans to list the token on a major Tier 1 CEX exchange in Q2. As such, some analysts have projected 50x rallies in the coming month.
With the games market worth over $176B, KangaMoon will open the billion-dollar industry and make it easy for people to benefit from it. Given the token's surging momentum, KangaMoon could topple popular meme coins in the year. As such, now is the best time to buy the top crypto coin.
Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum has always been tagged as the number one altcoin. Its revolutionary blockchain technology has captured the attention of the cryptocurrency world, and it has been Bitcoin's major competitor.
Since its launch in 2015, Ethereum has functioned as a foundation for a vast ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. Compared to when Ethereum was launched, its price was a mere $0.311. However, the coin is now trading above $3,500, putting it among the best cryptocurrencies in the market.
In the past week, the ETH price has increased by 8%. The Ethereum trading volume is witnessing exponential growth which could push the token to a rally. Having established support at the $3500 mark, the possibility of Ethereum's price hitting $4,000 in April is high. Also, the coming bull market could lead to a massive rally. Some experts project the price to reach $5,000 in the bull market.
Cardano (ADA)
Cardano is a blockchain platform that aims to be more secure, transparent, and fair than other altcoins. It uses a proof-of-stake system instead of proof-of-work, which is seen as more energy-efficient. Cardano's ADA token is used to operate the network and can be bought and sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Cardano has been on a rollercoaster ride these past few months. After a sharp decline that saw it fall below its 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), the price has shown signs of recovery in the past few sessions. This attempted climb back above these key EMAs suggests a potential bullish comeback.
In the immediate future, the price seems to be in a corrective phase. The 20 and 50-day EMAs may act as resistance for buyers, potentially pushing the price lower. This consolidation period may continue until Cardano breaks above these short-term EMAs.
The bulls have their sights set on a potential breakout. Successfully surpassing the EMAs and the recent resistance around $0.63 could pave the way for a more significant climb toward higher levels. Top crypto analysts predict a rise to $0.79 by April 2024, making Cardano one of the top cryptocurrencies to watch out for in April.
Near Protocol (NEAR)
Near Protocol is a new player in the blockchain game, aiming to overcome limitations plaguing existing platforms. Designed as a community-run cloud computing platform, NEAR offers advantages for developers and users alike.
Firstly, it tackles issues like slow transaction speeds and limited compatibility. This paves the way for a user-friendly experience with features like human-readable account names instead of complex wallet addresses. Additionally, Near Protocol boasts its unique solutions for scaling and utilizes a consensus mechanism called "Doomslug.”
The Near Protocol Collective, a dedicated community, is actively developing and updating the ecosystem. Their mission? To create a secure platform for valuable assets that is efficient enough for everyday use. This vision is already attracting projects like Flux, a protocol for creating markets based on various assets, and Mintbase, a platform for minting NFTs.
Looking at the price performance, Near Protocol is one of the top cryptos in the market in terms of performance. The token price has surged by 22% in the past month and 13% in the past week. All the Near protocol key market indicators are trending bullish, which makes it one of the best cryptos to buy ahead of Bitcoin Halving. Having stabilized at the $7 mark, it will likely retest the $10 mark soon. That could see it witness a massive rally.
Dogecoin (DOGE)
Dogecoin, launched in 2013, was created to be a lighthearted and accessible alternative to Bitcoin. Its playful Shiba Inu logo and association with internet memes resonated with many, particularly after endorsements from Tesla CEO Musk. However, there have been several speculations on Dogecoin's future trajectory, which remains uncertain.
Dogecoin is one of the top crypto coins in the past month. However, it has struggled to stabilize at the $0.20 mark for the past weeks. This is a significant level, as it represents the first time Dogecoin has traded above $0.20 since November 2021. Even at that, crypto analysts have predicted a price jump to $0.32 which is almost 50% this April. This puts Dogecoin on our list of best cryptos to invest in ahead of Bitcoin halving.
Dogecoin's monthly price chart shows a 20% price growth with the coin gaining a slight 2% in the past week. With the meme coin market booming and witnessing massive adoption, Dogecoin will see more rallies in the coming weeks. As such, if you are looking for the best cryptocurrency to buy now, you might consider Dogecoin.
Conclusion
After a careful analysis of the market, the above-listed tokens are our picks of the best coins to invest in ahead of the bull run. While other coins have already established themselves in the market, KangaMoon is still in presale. However, its low price point gives it an advantage over others. So, if you are looking for the best crypto to invest in now with low liquidity, KangaMoon should be considered. Remember to do due diligence before investing.
