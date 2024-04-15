Looking at the price performance, Near Protocol is one of the top cryptos in the market in terms of performance. The token price has surged by 22% in the past month and 13% in the past week. All the Near protocol key market indicators are trending bullish, which makes it one of the best cryptos to buy ahead of Bitcoin Halving. Having stabilized at the $7 mark, it will likely retest the $10 mark soon. That could see it witness a massive rally.