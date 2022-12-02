Top 7 FRM Exam Prep Courses - With Rankings And Fees

As you might know, FRM stands for Financial Risk Management. This certification is offered by the Global Association of Risk Professionals, commonly known as GARP. This finance oriented certification is valid across the globe and can help you get the job of your dreams in the field of Risk Management.

The demand of this certification is ever growing. All major commercial Banks, Hedge Funds, and other Finance related firms are in need of Financial Risk Managers.

An FRM's primary role is to identify threats to an organizations' Financial assets, earning capacity, or success. It is also the FRM's role to formulate strategies to neutralize the consequences of probable risks. To explain in simpler words, let’s take an example of a Bank, which has to decide whether to give a loan to a particular organization or not. An FRM will play a major role in helping the bank arrive at this decision.

Now let’s get to the point - To become an FRM, you must take a two-part exam and complete two years of work experience in financial risk management. FRM syllabus is indeed very technical and tough to understand if studied on your own hence taking classes is almost essential.

Here’s a curated a list of Top 7 FRM Exam Prep providers in India:



1. QuintEdge

This institute tops the list of FRM prep providers. It was established with a motto of ‘Intuitive Learning’, wherein every student learns what lies behind a concept, and not just mugs it up. They have been famous for their unique teaching methods wherein the learner is made to visualize the formula, for a deep understanding, which no other institute provides. They claim a whooping pass rate of 92% in their FRM prep course.

Faculty-

The head faculty, CA Yash jain is a certified FRM and an Industry expert with rich experience in Valuation, Investment Banking and Risk Modeling.

Fees-

Rs. 25,000 to 30,000

2. EduPristine

EduPristine is one of India's largest accounts and finance training providers, with 10+ years of teaching experience in certifications like CFA, FRM, CMA, CPA and Financial Modeling. They not just help you with theoretical knowledge of the FRM exam, but also to give soft-skills training so that one can get a job in the risk domain. Although they don’t claim any passing rate of their students, their huge alumni base speaks for their results.

Faculty-

Most of their Faculties are freelancers, and FRM Certified.

Fees-

Rs. 17,500 to Rs. 30,000

3. Fintree

Fintree is a well-known Pune based institute for the preparation of Finance related courses such as CFA and FRM. They have detailed and high-quality courses curated for finance aspirants across the country. They provide detailed case studies and assignments to students, which helps them prepare better for the exam. They not only prepare you for exams, but also help in placements and professional grooming.

Faculty-

The head Faculty, Utkarsh jain is both CFA and FRM with 5+ years of teaching experience.

Fees-

Rs. 24,000 to Rs. 48,000.

4. Fintelligents

Fintelligents is one of those places where you feel like you are not alone in the race to be on top. The teachers at Fintelligents make sure you never feel alone in this journey, They believe in giving personalized attention to the students, and that’s why they have small batch size of upto 10-15 students. You may not have heard of Fintelligents, but they are dedicated about giving great results with each passing attempt.

Faculty-

Ganesh Nayak, the head faculty is an FRM with 10+ years of experience.

Fees-

Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 39,000

5. Financial Corridor

If you have a knack for Finance and if you would truly want to learn from the experienced, then teachers at Financial Corridor are awaiting your presence in their institute. The masses do not recognize this very well, but those who have taken classes from them have given decent reviews for this institute and thus, this hidden gem has made it to this list.

Faculty-

Their head Trainer Mr. Keshav, is a CFA and an M.com graduate.

Fees-

Rs. 35,000 for each part

6. iPlan Education

iPlan is the oldest FRM preparation provider in India and hence is trusted by thousands of students. This institute has been awarded several times since 2010 for being nothing less than the best in preparing students for Finance Certifications. Although, the average pass percentage for FRM is 35% to 50%, and iPlan Education claims for pass percentage of 70% to 80%

Faculty-

Head faculty, Pravin Khetan is an FRM with 5+ years of experience.

Fees-

Rs. 23,400 to Rs. 28,500

7. Miles Education

Miles is one of the institutes that are very well hyped, and all for good reasons. Miles is considered one of the leading Finance and accounting institutes in not just India but other parts of the world as well. Their most famous prep course is for the CPA exam. However, they recently launched CFA & FRM Prep Courses. Their major aim is to upskill students and professionals so that they are future-ready.

Faculty-

Most of their Faculties are FRM Certified.

Fees-

Rs. 40,800 for each part.

Conclusion

These are some of the best institutes that can help you with FRM preparation. Along with the institutes, some basic information about the course was provided above. This was to give you an idea of what you must be entering into.

However, doing an FRM course alone never promises a decent job; it actually makes your understanding deeper and enhances your knowledge about an organization's Risk Management and Financials. Although an FRM certification definitely adds points to your CV, you are more likely to get a good job with this certification after you gain real practical skills such as python, R, Excel etc. Above everything, your knowledge and abilities will take your career to another level.



