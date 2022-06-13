Top 5 Companies Revolutionizing India’s Real Estate Landscape

Several startups are planning to eliminate and replace industry professionals in the current real estate market. Besides that, new trends are emerging across all segments of the real estate industry. For example, co-working is disrupting the office space sector, co-living is providing new options in residential real estate and home swapping is becoming more popular for seasonal rentals. New ideas to overhaul the real estate sector are being offered every five minutes. These dynamics encourage entrepreneurs and innovators to consider numerous elements of the market and to launch startups that serve extremely specific demands.

Below is the list of five companies that are revolutionizing the real estate sector in India.

Avanta India, Delhi-NCR

Avanta India is a leading service provider of fully equipped private Office and Co-working spaces in Delhi and NCR. The company provides services ranging from trending office spaces, co-working spaces, meeting rooms, and hot desks to full floors customized as per the requirement. Avanta India started operations in Delhi from Connaught Place’s major landmark, Statesman House in 2008. The have 5 centers in Delhi-NCR. The company manages over 1,20,000 sq. ft. of premium office space.

Goel Ganga Developments, Pune

Goel Ganga Developments is one of the most trusted real estate developer in Pune. It is also a multi-faceted business conglomerate with business ventures across myriad sectors like education, logistics and energy. With about 39 years of experience in the Real Estate Industry, Goel Ganga Developments is a brand that is synonymous with quality and timely delivery. The company has recently launched a luxury residential project ‘Ganga Platinum’ at Kharadi, Pune.

RPS Group, Faridabad

RPS Group is the fastest expanding conglomerate in the Real Estate and Infrastructure industries. RPS Group, founded in 2005, has changed the way real estate companies approach their product offers, as well as marketing and sales techniques. To stay ahead of the customer's expectations, the organisation has always re-engineered perfection. RPS Group has completed a number of projects, including RPS Green Valley, RPS Green Valley Plaza, RPS Paras Apartments, RPS SAVANA, RPS Palms, RPS Galleria, RPS Arcade, and RPS Central. RPS Palm Drive and RPS Infinia.

Spacemantra, Delhi - NCR

Spacemantra is a Pioneering B2B online platform for construction & design industry that started in 2021 when the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. Currently, the company has more than 500 users on their platform Primarily focusing on contractors and developers and those building their own homes. and has tied up with around 400 brands with over 1,00,000 listed products. With approx 100 employees in the company, SpaceMantra is supplying across India and plans to open 3-4 more warehouses in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Housr

India's fastest growing co-living brand which offers high quality co-living spaces and rental homes to the working professionals and students. Housr has multiple co-living and rental properties at prime locations in Gurugram, Hyderabad and Pune. Founded in 2018 by real estate veterans, Deepak Anand and Kalpesh Mehta, Housr offers easy and hassle-free living for millennials. The start-up offers high quality co-living and rental spaces which make lives easier, more convenient, fulfilling and memorable. Housr leases full residential towers, studio apartments, serviced apartments from developers on a long term lease. Housr plugs the product gap by catering to the demand for affordable and safe accommodation for working professionals in key corporate hubs of India.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.