Top 10 Web Development Companies In Canada 2023

A responsive website or application acts as a magnet to attract new customers. Your website can leave the first impression on your potential client, so you must pay special attention to its development and interface.

Here's when web development companies come into the picture. An experienced web development company can help you create the best website and application, which will help to scale your business.

If you are looking for top web development companies in Canada, your search stops here, as we've curated the best list of companies you can compare.

Evaluate the services provided by each company to decide which one suits your business needs - let's begin.

List of Top 10 Trusted Web Development Companies in Canada 2023

1. eSparkBiz

eSparkBiz is one of the top web development companies in Canada. The company serves more than 20+ countries and has a comprehensive 12+ experience, which gives it an edge over other companies. It offers more than a 95% client retention ratio, which is good.

Moreover, it is an ISO 27001 certified company with CMMI Level. eSparkBiz offers seamless digital transformation with agile technology. It provides web services like - CRM, Software, Blockchain, Data Analytics, Fintech, and IoT. Moreover, it also offers tailor-made software products that minimize your costs.

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2010

Projects Completed – 1000+

Price – $15 to $25 / hr

Time Zone Availability – GMT, ECT, MET, IST, JST, ACT, AET, NST, PST, CST, EST

Min Project Size – $5,000+

Employees – 300+

2. Brainhub

Brainhub is listed as the best web development company in Canada. It provides accelerated development services with tangible business growth. The company helps you build scalable mobile and web applications with a top Javascript team. Moreover, experienced full-stack developers work together on your web or application project.

Brainhub has completed seventy-plus mobile and desktop projects, specializing in gaming, fintech, healthcare, and other tech solutions. As a result, you can expect precise team augmentation with the company.

Clutch Rating – 4.8

Established On – 2015

Projects Completed – 70+

Price – $50 to $99 / hr

Time Zone Availability – GMT, ECT

Min Project Size – $25,000+

Employees – 100+

3. Lasting Dynamics

Lasting dynamics is your one-stop solution for web development needs. They have a team of full-stack engineers and UX experts that make up a dedicated agile team, helping develop mobile and web applications. In addition, the company believes in tech innovation and caters to services like - integrated systems, CRM, Social networking, Blockchain, AI, IoT, and affiliate marketing.

Besides, it provides custom software development to suit your needs. Lasting Dynamics believes in complete digital transformation with quality assurance. Also, it's one of the best-rated companies.

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2015

Projects Completed – 100+

Price – $25 to $49 / hr

Min Project Size – $50,000+

Employees – 100+

4. Concise Studio

Concise Studio is one of the top web development companies that cater to every business need. It helps you build a robust online presence by designing a beautiful website.

The company provides transparency and flexibility in the implementation of a web project. You can submit your web project with details, and it will come up with a customized development plan for your company or business.

The best part is watching your project develop at every stage. The Concise Studio accepts projects where it can make a real difference with expertise. It provides services like UX, custom design, and e-commerce.

Clutch Rating – 5.0

Established On – 2011

Projects Completed – 50+

Price – $50 to $99 / hr

Employees – 100+

5. Glorium Technologies

Glorium Technologies is a full-stack software development company that covers the client's specific business needs. The company has more than 200 skilled professionals and has delivered more than 100+ projects.

Moreover, it provides a complete technology roadmap with scalable solutions. From project design to quality assurance - it takes care of all your business needs. You can choose the company if you are looking for in-depth industry experience and a faster time to market.

Clutch Rating – 4.8

Established On – 2010

Projects Completed – 100+

Price – $25 to $49 / hr

Time Zone Availability – ECT, EET, EST

Min Project Size – $25,000+

Employees – 200+

6. Red Cherry Calgary Web Design

Red Cherry Calgary helps create a digital experience that will engage your clients and provide tailor-made solutions for lead generation. Plus, it has experience developing 700+ websites for clients, which gives it an edge over other companies. In addition, it provides software strategy with customized designs.

Besides, it has an in-house integrated team that provides a fantastic user experience. So you can expect complete quality assurance, cutting-edge technology, and app development solutions with social media marketing.

Clutch Rating – 4.8

Established On – 1999

Projects Completed – 300+

Price – $100 to $149 / hr

Time Zone Availability – ECT, EET, EST

Min Project Size – $25,000+

Employees – 200+

7. Sonder Creative

Sonder Creative is listed as one of the top web development companies and provides services from website design to branding. The company offers a design-first approach which means it does not skip the planning part, which is significant for web development.

Moreover, it provides front-end development with website design and development. Sonder Creative pays a particular emphasis on site structure and wireframing. In addition, it offers WordPress site development and platform strategy for different social media sites.

Clutch Rating – 5.0

Established On – 2017

Projects Completed – 50+

Price – $25 to $49 / hr

Min Project Size – $10,000+

Employees – 100+

8. Inorbital

Inorbital company works on a six-step methodology that has been refined for years. The process allows flexible accommodation of specific project needs without comprising the budget and structure of the project. The six-step method works on needs, research, design concept, development, testing & deployment, and evaluation.

Moreover, the company offers a range of solutions that include - Web design services, Digital strategy, Web development, Intranet design, Nonprofit solutions, and Association solutions. Therefore, you can trust the company for its comprehensive service offerings.

Clutch Rating – 4.8

Established On – 1999

Projects Completed – 70+

Price – $100 to $149 / hr

Min Project Size – $25,000+

Employees – 150+

9. Intrango Web Design

Intrango is a leading name in web development and offers affordable web development solutions. In addition, the company provides different web development packages you can customize according to your business needs.

Plus, the company offers solutions like web development, app development, e-commerce, and customized development. The company also provides optimal business strategies and SEO solutions.

If you are looking for a web development company with the right expertise and low budget, you can consider Intrango Web Design. It will surely help you build a solid online presence.

Established On – 2019

Projects Completed – 60+

Price – < $25 / hr

Min Project Size – $25,000+

Employees – 50+

10. Symetris

With more than 15 years of experience, Symetris has defined an efficient methodology that guarantees the success of digital projects. The company works on three primary factors - vision & planning, design & development, and maintenance & evolution.

Plus, it reduces the risk of digital transformation by planning. Symetris provides solutions like - UX and UI design, Web & CMS development, and integration & automation. Moreover, it offers platform security and continuous platform improvement over time.

Clutch Rating – 4.5

Established On – 2004

Projects Completed – 300+

Price – $150 to $199 / hr

Time Zone Availability – EST

Min Project Size – $100,000+

Employees – 150+

To conclude

Choosing a particular web development company depends on your project needs, but there are two factors that you must consider - budget and review. You don't need to have an in-depth knowledge of the technology, but you need to be open to your requirements so the company will curate a web development strategy for your business. Hire the best company and grow your presence in the web world.