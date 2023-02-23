Top 10 Software Development Companies In California 2023

Today, businesses must stay up-to-date with the latest technologies to maintain relevance and steady growth in the ever-growing market. When companies employ custom software, their operations, data, activities, and customer relations get streamlined.

However, it’s challenging to choose the best agency that could meet your business requirements and aid in producing desired outcomes. So, here is the list of 10 top software development companies in California that specialize in providing personalized services to meet your goals.

As per the research, 89% of digital businesses prioritize investing in providing personalized services to their customers. The reason is that 70% of customers believe when they receive custom services that fulfill their needs, they’re more likely to become loyal to them. Here’s the list of the best software development companies in California that can provide custom solutions for your business.

List of the Top 10 Trusted Software Development Companies in California 2023

1. eSparkBiz

eSparkBiz is a reliable software development company in India and the USA having 12+ years of experience. They’re a CMMI Level 3 and ISO 27001-certified company that practices proficiency in understanding its client’s business requirements. Moreover, they help them reach their business goals. Besides, they have served 20+ countries with an impressive 95% client retention rate while providing affordable solutions.

With the dedication and agile approach of over 300+ development staff, they turn complicated offshore software into valuable, market-ready products. Moreover, they let you hire the most suited professionals that fit your budget to empower your business the right way.

Further, eSparkBiz is a one-stop software development service provider with a rating of 5.0 on HubSpot. They aim to aid you in streamlining your digital transformation through result-driven strategies and seamless outcomes.

IT Services Provided By eSparkBiz:

Web Development Software Development Custom Software Solutions Enterprise App Development

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2010

Projects Completed – 1000+

Price – $15 to $25 / hr

Time Zone Availability – GMT, ECT, MET, IST, JST, ACT, AET, NST, PST, CST, EST

Min Project Size – $5,000+

Employees – 300+

2. Kromeon

Founded in 2011, Kromeon is an adaptable software development company. They have been working towards serving various clients with their requirements worldwide. Moreover, they take pride in their team of creative thinkers and technologists.

These professionals contribute to projects’ strategizing, designing, executing, testing, and reworking. Additionally, Kromeon believes in evolving itself as per changing times to provide custom solutions that satisfy its clients.

Reliable Solutions Provided By Kromeon:

Medtech Software Solution SAAS Development Mobile App Development AWS Cloud-Based Service Web Development

Clutch Rating – 4.8

Established On – 2015

Projects Completed – 100+

Price – $50 - $99 / hr

Time Zone Availability – MST, PST, CST, EST

Min Project Size – $50,000+

Employees – 50+

3. SF AppWorks

Emerging from the fall with the music creation platform, SF AppWorks was launched in 2012 by Darius and Andrew Meet. They ballooned from 5 people to 68 employees, together working towards using technology as a force for good.

Further, based in San Francisco, SF AppWorks is a software agency. They specialize in developing, designing, and innovating for entrepreneurs who require premium and value-driven solutions.

Innovative Solutions Delivered By SF AppWorks:

IT Staff Augmentation Rapid Prototyping Design and UX Web development App development No-code/low-code development

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2012

Projects Completed – 150+

Price – $50 - $99 / hr

Time Zone Availability – PST, CST, EST

Min Project Size – $10,000+

Employees – 250+

4. EnderTech

Headquartered in Los Angeles, EnderTech was started in 2000 by Gabriel Richards to help professionals build their careers. Moreover, they focus on aiding businesses to leverage the benefits of the latest technologies. They have been reliable service providers who never failed to deliver what you ask for.

EnderTech is a software development company that tailors their solutions as per your expectations. They build innovative apps, software systems, or websites. Moreover, EnderTech’s designers, developers, project managers, and business analysts learn, solve, deliver, achieve, and help you expertly.

Technologies Used To Fulfill Your Custom Needs By EnderTech:

Magento Shopify React Symfony WordPress Drupal

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2000

Projects Completed – 50+

Price – $100 - $149 / hr

Min Project Size – $10,000+

Employees – 50+

5. Tepia Co

Tepia Co is a custom software solution provider aiming to turn your ideas into code. They create software and tools to facilitate your business operations. Further, the specialist team is involved in the process from ideation to execution of apps, websites, or IoT.

Additionally, Tepia Co prioritizes the delivery of high-quality products. They conduct thorough market research, client interactions, documentation, designing, developing, testing, training, launching, and supporting.

Tailor-Made Services By Tepia Co

Mobile App Development Website Development eCommerce Development Custom Software Solution

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2012

Projects Completed – 60+

Price – $150 - $199 / hr

Min Project Size – $50,000+

Employees – 50+

6. Diffco

Based out of Silicon Valley, Diffco was founded in 2008 to make your ideas, goals, and visions their own. Diffico focuses on building and scaling your business by employing senior engineers who’re experts at what they do.

Further, they’ve completed over 1000 projects by assisting 400 clients and fostering long-term relationships. Additionally, this development company has been appreciated by Clutch, TopDevelopers, Extract, and more for its outstanding work processes and results.

Trustworthy Solutions By Diffco:

Enterprise Development Custom Development Healthcare Development Fintech Development Continuous Development

Clutch Rating – 5.0

Established On – 2008

Projects Completed – 65+

Price – $50 - $99 / hr

Time Zone Availability – MST, PST, CST, EST

Min Project Size – $25,000+

Employees – 50+

7. TheoremOne

TheoremOne was founded in 2007 with top-notch talent employed in their global remote team. They take pride in their team delivering high-quality work and impressing clients by creating long-term relationships.

Moreover, TheoremOne has worked with forward-thinking companies to create custom software solutions. They work by strategizing, engineering, designing, building, and launching the desired product. Additionally, they believe in rescuing a struggling project and creating legacy processes to streamline their results with technology.

Creative Solutions By TheoremOne:

Custom Software Development Strategic Consulting Team Augmentation

Clutch Rating – 5.0

Established On – 2007

Projects Completed – 650+

Price – $150 - $199 / hr

Time Zone Availability – MST, PST, CST, EST

Min Project Size – $100,000+

Employees – 500+

8. JLopp

Having experience of 20+ years, Jloop is passionate about blending your company with technology to create outcomes that impress. They work with talented team members who understand the nuances of client requirements.

Moreover, they add their expertise to every process of development. Additionally, Jloop has been awarded by IMA Awards, The Telly Awards, Marcom Awards, and more for their premium solutions.

Software Solutions Offered By The Tight-Knit Team Of Jloop:

Mobile Applications Web development Social Integrations

Clutch Rating – 5.0

Established On – 2001

Projects Completed – 150+

Price – $150 - $199 / hr

Min Project Size – $50,000+

Employees – 50+

9. Niftic Agency

Niftic Agency aims at turning your customers into fans through strategies, data, designs, and engineering. They’re a team of productive professionals who work long hours to deliver their best for your business’s growth. Additionally, Niftic Agency provides technical leadership and product development by utilizing appropriate tools and expertise.

Clutch Rating – 5.0

Established On – 2015

Projects Completed – 30+

Price – $150 - $199 / hr

Min Project Size – $10,000+

Employees – 10+

10. Tesuji

Tesuji is an engineering and design firm that takes pride in building a wide range of products. From Augmented reality games to live-streaming platforms, they’ve delivered it all. Besides, working for over 8 years, Tesuji enjoys the expertise of its passionate employees who deliver expected outcomes and fulfill promises to clients. Moreover, they conceptualize, design, create, and deliver final products bound to wow your customers.

End-to-end development services by Tesuji:

Mobile Development AR/VR Development Web Development

Clutch Rating – 5.0

Established On – 2017

Projects Completed – 25+

Price – $150 - $199 / hr

Min Project Size – $25,000+

Employees – 10+

Once you’ve decided to leverage the power of technology for your business, it’s crucial to choose the best company. You require someone who can deliver as per your business goals. So, put your step forward and walk through the list of the best software development companies listed above. It’s time to improve your systems.