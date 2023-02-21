Top 10 SaaS Development Companies In India

Software as a Service, commonly known as SaaS, has revolutionised the tech world in the last few years. The global Software as a Service (SaaS) market is booming, with an estimated value of $157 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $436 billion by 2025. As more businesses turn to SaaS solutions to streamline their operations and increase efficiency, the demand for Software as a Service (SaaS) development companies has skyrocketed.

India has emerged as a leading destination for SaaS development, thanks to its large pool of skilled developers, lower development costs, and a favorable regulatory environment. In fact, according to a report by Nasscom, India's SaaS industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36% to reach $13-15 billion in revenue by 2025. Renowned Indian SaaS development company provides high performance, cost-effective software services at affordable prices.

But with so many SaaS development companies in India, how do you choose the right one for your business needs? In this blog post, we'll take a look at the top Software-as-a-Service development companies in India, based on factors such as expertise, portfolio, and customer reviews. We'll also provide some key statistics to help you understand why India is such a hotbed for SaaS development, and what makes these companies stand out from the crowd. Let’s have a look.

List of Best SaaS Application Development Companies in India

For businesses looking for the best SaaS Application Development Companies in India, there are many options. From start-ups to established brands, all opting for Software as a Service (SaaS) need only look to India for their requirements. With deep domain knowledge and technology proficiency, these talented SaaS developers come up with innovative solutions that meet the needs of every business accurately.

1. The NineHertz

The NineHertz is a top SaaS development company in India that delivers exceptionally amazing services to the brands globally. The company was founded in 2008 and earned international recognition for providing customized SaaS solutions that let customers have a grip over the product as well as service. It is one of the best SaaS development companies in India to offer a suite of solutions under this technology including CRM services, CHM services, CMS development and SaaS application consulting across different countries like the UK, the USA and Australia. SaaS technology provides these developers with the infrastructure, tools, and services necessary to deliver their apps on demand — ubiquitously and reliably.

Founded - 2008

Employees - 300 to 500

Office Locations - USA, UK, India, UAE, Australia

Specialities - Mobile App Development (iPhone | Android | Hybrid), Game Development, UI/UX Design, Responsive Web Design & Development, PHP, Java, Magento, WordPress, NFT Development, and Blockchain Development

2. Mindtree

Mindtree is a popular IT development company, founded in 1999, that offers a platter of software development services. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) has revolutionized the thoughts of their iOS game developers with the infrastructure, tools, and services necessary to deliver apps on demand — ubiquitously and reliably. The company has grown exponentially across many countries with its excellent team of SaaS developers and of course, the commitment to render incredible customer service.

Founded - 1999

Employees - 1,000 - 9,999

Office Locations- United States,India, Seattle, WA

Specialities - Application Development, Data Analytics, Digital Services, Enterprise Application Integration and Business Process Management, Engineering R&D, Enterprise Application Services, Testing, and Infrastructure Management Services.

3. TCS

Tata Consultancy Services, commonly known as TCS, was started in 1968. The company opts for modern techniques and the prowess of cloud in order to bring the best of development solutions for their clientele. Among various IT services, they also help keep a steady check on the overall SaaS development process including the methods, components and architectures that are being used. Known as one of top SaaS development companies in India, they play a key role in the stream of SaaS development services as they help fetch user insights with the offered SaaS solutions.

Founded - 1968

Employees - 600,000

Office Locations- India

Specialities -Web App Development, Telecom & IT Consulting, Network Design & Engineering, Next Generation Networks, Mobility Solutions, Consulting, Solution Integration, IMS, BSG, blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and Metaverse

4. Infosys

Infosys backs the line of businesses in modernizing their eminent operations. The company is active across 50+ countries and brings a bunch of the most suitable SaaS products for the SaaS startups and enterprises. With the help of industry experience as well as highly-skilled SaaS developers, the company is able to accomplish the end goal of helping enterprises fetch information, and be ready with the next step towards the market in real-time.

Founded -1981

Employees - 335,186

Office Locations- India,USA Europe Middle East

Specialities- Enterprise Agile DevOps, Cloud - Infosys Cobalt, Microsoft Cloud Business, Salesforce, Energy Transition, API Economy & Microservices, Digital Process Automation, Oracle, Service Experience Transformation, Application Modernization, Digital Supply Chain, SAP, Workplace Transformation

5. Tech Mahindra

When it comes to the list of the top IT companies, Tech Mahindra has to be on it. The SaaS solutions of this SaaS software company work towards shifting optimised applications and databases to the cloud when streamlining as well as restoring existing integrations. Their services include asset tracking, operational updates, enterprise cloud services and automation.

Founded - 1945

Employees - 100K+

Office Locations - USA, UK, Australia, India and 20+ countries.

Specialities - PHP, Drupal, Web App Development, Telecom & IT Consulting, Network Design & Engineering, Next Generation Networks, Mobility Solutions,Consulting, Solution Integration, IMS, BSG, blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and Metaverse

6. Wipro

Founded in 1946, Wipro is one of the leading SaaS companies in India that lured popularity for outstanding streams of strategies for their clients. The SaaS development firm operates with the prime objective of shaping quality in cloud native applications. They offer customers the one-stop destination for CRM, HCM and ERP solutions along with many other IT services such as mobility compliance, seasonal updates and browser checks.

Founded - 1945

Employees - 300K+

Office Locations - USA, India , Canada, UAE, UK

Specialties - Consulting, Business Process Outsourcing, Business Application Services, Infrastructure Management, Cloud Services, Analytics and Information Management, Product and Engineering Services, Mobility.

7. HCL Technologies

HCL technologies brings a tray of SaaS-based solutions like CRM that allow businesses from different industries to pace up communication with their existing and potential customers. Being one of leading SaaS development companies in India, it contributes its role in developing SaaS solutions, offerings HRM, ERP alongside migration, integration as well as implementation. Established in 1976, the company operates across 50 countries.

Founded - 1991

Employees - 10000+

Office Locations - USA, UK, UAE, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, India

Specialties - Access and Delivery, Performance and Optimisation, Virtualisation, Monitoring and Reporting, IT Strategy, Mobile Device Management, Cloud Computing, and Proactive Support

8. Cognizant

Cognizant helps businesses improvise using Salesforce and SaaS as native cloud stations. Cognizant was founded in 1994 and operates with 134 offices across 40 countries. Its role ranges from offering a suite of IT services including DevOps, integration/logistics, product engineering services, and analytics that help businesses accelerate SaaS product delivery to providing an agile platform for driving digital transformation. The combination of rapid innovation with deep experience in SaaS-based application delivery has enabled the company to successfully manage large multinational projects quickly and cost effectively.

Founded - 1994

Employees - 355,300

Office Locations - USA, UK, Philippines, Australia, Argentina, Netherlands, India

Specialties - Application Services & Modernization, Artificial Intelligence, Business Process Services, Cloud Solutions, Core Modernization, Digital Experience, Digital Strategy, Enterprise Application Services, Infrastructure Services, Intelligent Process Automation, Internet of Things, Quality Engineering & Assurance, Security, Software Product Engineering, Sustainability Services

9. Larsen & Toubro Infotech

Larsen & Toubro Infotech is the best SaaS development company in India for businesses looking for cost-effective solutions and high quality SaaS development services. The company, with over 1600 tech experts across the globe, works towards mapping new revenue models for their clients. Founded in 1996, they know how to develop custom SaaS applications that meet the unique needs of their customers and boasts a team of SaaS experts who are committed to working with customers.

Specialties - Internet of Things, Big Data Analytics, Business Process Automation, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Machine Learning, Digital Consulting, Cloud Migration, Data Analytics

10. Mphasis

Mphasis is an Indian Software as a Service (SaaS) company based out of Bangalore, India and is recognized for the development of a cutting-edge platform focused on transforming enterprise operations by uniquely combining digital engineering and cognitive service capabilities. Founded in 2000, Mphasis has built innovative technology solutions such as Mphasis Digital Risk Suite, IntelliAssure, Natural Language Processing as a Service (NPaaS), and several others to amplify customer experience, optimize channel costs and expand customer outreach.

Founded - 1998

Office Locations - New York, California

Specialties - Application Services, Blockchain, Business Process Services, Cloud, Cognitive, Cyber Security, DevOps, Digital, Enterprise Automation, Experience Design, Governance, Risk & Compliances, Infrastructure Services, Modernization, Next-Gen Data, Next-Gen IT Operations, Product Engineering, XaaP - Everything-as-a-Platform

Final Note

The above-mentioned SaaS development companies in India are turning India into one of the prominent hosts of SaaS technology and making it a huge win on the global front. If you’d like to breathe the idea of SaaS into reality, it is best to consider reliable SaaS companies in India for desired outcome.

FAQ -

1. What is SaaS and how does it work?

Software as a Service (SaaS) is a method where software programs are hosted in the cloud and can be accessed online by users, eliminating the need for downloads or installations.

SaaS solutions provide users with a range of service plans and offer options to suit all types of organizations, from large corporations to small businesses. The vendor maintains the servers and provides central updating, maintenance and support. With more business applications being hosted on cloud-based solutions like SaaS, organizations are free to focus less on IT operations and more on their core services.

2. What are some of the top SaaS development companies in India?

There are many top SaaS application development companies in India, including The NineHertz, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra. These companies have a strong reputation for delivering high-quality SaaS solutions to clients worldwide.

3. How do I choose the best SaaS development company for my project?

To choose the best SaaS software development company for your project, consider factors such as their experience, expertise, portfolio, pricing, and client reviews. Look for a company with a proven track record of delivering high-quality SaaS solutions that meet your specific requirements. Additionally, assess their communication and collaboration skills, as well as their ability to provide ongoing support and maintenance.

4. What kind of projects can SaaS software development companies in India handle?

SaaS development companies in India can handle a wide range of projects, including customer relationship management (CRM) software, enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, human resources (HR) management systems, project management tools, e-commerce platforms, and many others. They can also develop custom SaaS solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses in various industries.

5. What is the typical cost of hiring a SaaS development company in India?

The typical cost of hiring SaaS developers from India ranges in between $50,000-$150,000 that varies depending on the complexity and scope of the project, as well as the level of experience and expertise of the developers. However, in general, SaaS app development companies in India offer competitive rates compared to those in other countries.

6. How long does it take for a Software-as-a-Service development company to complete a project?

The time a SaaS development company takes to complete a project depends on various factors such as the complexity of the project, the number of features, and the team's workload. However, most SaaS development projects typically take around 3-12 months to complete. It is important to communicate your project requirements clearly to the development team and ensure that they provide a realistic timeline for project completion.

7. Do these companies offer ongoing support and maintenance for their SaaS solutions?

Yes, most SaaS development companies in India offer ongoing support and maintenance for their solutions to ensure their proper functioning and security.

8. How do SaaS product development companies in India handle communication and collaboration with clients during a project?

SaaS product development companies in India typically use a combination of communication tools such as email, video conferencing, instant messaging, and project management software to collaborate with clients during a project. They also assign dedicated project managers who serve as the primary point of contact for clients and keep them updated on project progress. Regular status updates and frequent communication help ensure that the project stays on track and meets the client's expectations.

9. What is the level of experience and expertise of SaaS developers in India?

SaaS developers in India have a diverse range of experience and expertise, with some being highly skilled and experienced in developing complex software solutions while others may be relatively new to the field. However, India has a large pool of talented developers and many SaaS product development companies invest in training and development programs to ensure their developers are up to date with the latest technologies and best practices.

10. How do you build a SaaS product step by step?

To build a SaaS product, you should first identify the problem your product solves and your target audience. Next, create a minimum viable product (MVP) with basic features and test it with a small group of users. Then, iterate and add more features based on user feedback. Once the product is stable, launch it in the market, and focus on user acquisition and retention. Finally, continuously improve the product based on user feedback and market trends.