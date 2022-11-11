Top 10 Best Astrologers In The United States, Who Are Visionaries Let's Learn About The Top 10 Best Astrologers In The USA

America is home to some of the most famous and best astrologers. Finding the best astrologer in the USA can be challenging as so many of them have, over the years, remained excellent in the field and attained tremendous expertise in Western astrology and Vedic Astrology. Some of them have studied other abstract disciplines like Gemmology, Medical Astrology, Vastu Shastra, Corporate Astrology, etc., to appeal to a wide range of clients and provide predictions more efficiently.

Astrology has been widely studied since ancient times and is also practiced well. Palmistry, Numerology, and the like is a Vedic practice and science that is trusted by commoners as well as rulers across the world. Not to mention how Indian astrologers have remained highly respected and played significant roles in society. Modern best astrologers are following the path their ancestors created and have contributed to people's well-being through their acquired knowledge.

Most families note their child's birth time, which is the critical point in the horoscope chart reading. This allows astrologers to read and analyze the child's life with these details. Hence, accuracy is a must, and for that, neither astrologer nor astrology can be held responsible for the wrong predictions for any incorrect birth details.

Experienced astrologers make birth time corrections to gain perfect predictions. Great astrologers, therefore, are essential in making the most accurate astrological advice.

Below is a list of the Top 10 Best Astrologers in the USA based on experience, availability, accuracy, public recommendation, and Trustworthiness.

Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swami Ramananda Guruji serves as the best astrologer in the USA, and India is known for giving people exceptional services in Vedic astrology. People greatly appreciate him for his accurate predictions and clear-cut readings. With Swamiji's 35 years of experience, he has become a rare gem in the world of astrology, among others in the world. He is the only genuine telepathy astrologer in the world and even a record-holder astrologer who does Manopravesh vidya(Telepathy).

Swamiji is a true-blue expert in Indian Vedic Astrology, Marriage Matching, Marriage Compatibility Check, Horoscope Reading, Tarot reading, Gemstones, Palmistry, Numerology, Vastu, and Rudraksha suggestions. He is a master of Yogic healing, Pranic healing, Reiki, and Crystal therapy. He also advises people to follow remedies like Shanti Homam, visit temples, and offer prayers.

Swamiji runs an ashram, an abode for people, offering peace for people from all places and cultures. He has also been into charity activities like Vidyadan, Vaidyadan, and Food donations. He is undoubtedly a preferable astrologer for Government officials, Diplomats, NRIs, Bureaucrats, IT Professionals, and Doctors. Swamiji also helps needy and unemployed youth with selfless hearts. For those seeking a good astrologer, Swami Ramananda Guruji astrologer can prove to be the right choice.

Sri Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma astrologer

Sri S. Srinivas Sharma is a top priest and astrologer. He has been a well-recognized and popular choice in astrology among the locals, known for his most accurate predictions. He is one astrologer who believes in seeing the positive in everything and hence, makes a person strong from within. His advice is all about astrological suggestions along with intuition power.

Contact details: (Phone/Whatsapp number) +91 8498083151

Radha Bharadwaj

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj is considered one of the best astrologers, famous for his precise and correct predictions that is filled with in-depth knowledge and passion for astrology. He is an expert in Vedic astrology and has practiced the same for 10 years, gaining mastery of the subject and a deep perception and understanding of the practical aspect of life. Dr. Radha Bharadwaj advises many high-profile politicians, actors, sportspeople, and other celebrities from various fields.

Contact details: (Phone/Whatsapp number) +91 9550064984

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji is a famous astrologer known for his predictions and accuracy. He has emerged as a trusted astrologer. He practiced astrology and Prasna vidya for two decades and has even analyzed over 30k horoscopes. He has provided predictions to many famous personalities from the film industry, Police Department, Politicians, the Business sector, Doctors, and Lawyers. Guruji also provides online astrology services for love, marriage, relationship problems, and more.

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji Phone/Whastapp number: +91 8099452811

Sri Maha Venkatalakshmi

She is one of India's best and first line of modern lady astrologers. She is an expert in Vedic astrology, is a Sankhya Jyotish pramukh, and is also a Hindu drik panchang astrologer. She conducts Astrology camps for educating people about this ancient knowledge through several platforms like Youtube Astrology Channel, Facebook Astrology Groups, and Twitter Astrology.

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma has grown as a trusted Vedic astrologer who is also available for online astrology predictions. He is a learned practitioner of astrology who holds an M.A in Astrology. His goal is to enlighten as many people as possible with his knowledge and expertise in astrology.

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry is a Vedic astrologer from India. He has attained precision in his forecasts and knowledge of astrology and horoscope analysis. He has been a devotee of Siddi Varaha deity and also regularly does mantra sadhana. He even analyzes a person's horoscope with respect to all karanas and yogas and karanas to get all the required detail, the scientific way of Astrology prediction.

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt hails from a family of North Indian astrologers. He is gifted with a great sense of astrology. He proudly says his first guru is his Mother herself. Till now, he analyzed 10k horoscopes from people from all countries. He insists people on noting down their birth times, which helps him in giving people accurate predictions and guidance that they seek.

R.Chintamani Namboodiri

He is an astrologer from Kerala Temple who is famous for accurate predictions among locals. Namboodiri Maharaj has a traditional legacy of the Royal Astrology clan. His forefathers served as Maharaja of Travancore. Many people visit him daily for horoscope readings, astrology services, and more.

Vipulb Benarjee

Mr. Vipulb is a famous Vedic astrologer who helps people from India and other countries. He also has expertise in Pranic healing and Gemmology and is a good counselor with a Diploma in Psychology.