Top 10 Best Astrologers In The United Kingdom: Swami Ramananda Guruji And Others.

We today speak about the best astrologers in the United Kingdom who are highly recognized for giving precise horoscope readings based on their vast knowledge.

We have listed below the top 10 best astrologers in the United Kingdom .

Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swami Ramananda Guruji serves as the best astrologer in the United Kingdom and India, with expertise in Vedic astrology. His accuracy is known through his 35 years of experience.

He holds outstanding knowledge about Manopravesh Vidya (Telepathy) and is a record holder in the industry. His expertise includes Indian Vedic Astrology, Palmistry, Horoscope Reading, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, Marriage Matching, Marriage Compatibility Check, Tarot reading, Gemstones, and Rudraksha suggestions.

He is a master in Reiki, Yogic healing, Pranic healing, and Crystal therapy. Swamiji also runs an ashram, doing charity activities along with Vidyadan, providing food and Vaidyadan. So many bureaucrats, government officials, NRIs, doctors, diplomats, and IT professionals visit him for advice.

Read this links to know more

Referral websites:

1. https://astrologi.medium.com/10-best-astrologers-in-india-list-b1bfc097430

2. https://spiritualsadhana.com/question/i-need-good-astrologer-in-chennai-can-any-one-help/

Swamiji's Website: http://swamyramanandji.com

Contact Swamiji Assistance: Call or Whatsapp number +91 9000992685

Sri Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma

Sri S. Srinivas Sharma is a well-known priest and astrologer respected for his accurate horoscope readings. He is also known for changing people's perspectives for the positive.

For a consultation, you can call or WhatsApp +91 8498083151

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj is rated as one of the top astrologers in the United Kingdom and is known for his exemplary predictions. He has mastered Vedic astrology with a decade of experience. His clientele includes multiple high-profile politicians, sports persons, actors, and others from various fields.

For a consultation, you can call or WhatsApp +91 9550064984

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji is known for his factual astrology predictions. He has been practicing astrology and Prasna vidya for the last 20 years, analyzing over 30K horoscopes. Many eminent personalities from the government services, medical field, film industry, business sector, politics, and more look up to him. He is also famous for providing Astro consultation online.

For a consultation, you can call or WhatsApp +91 8099452811

Sri Maha Venkatalakshmi

One of the best lady astrologers with expertise in Vedic astrology. She is also a Sankhya Jyotish pramukh and Hindu drik panchang astrologer. She is known to hold astrology camps as well through Twitter, Facebook astrology groups, and YouTube astrology channels.

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma is a trusted Vedic astrologer whose online astrology predictions are well-known. He is a learned practitioner of astrology, holding MA in Astrology aimed at enlightening people.

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry, a devotee of Siddi Varaha deity, is a Vedic astrologer known across the United Kingdom for his accurate astrology and horoscope analysis. He regularly does mantra sadhana and analyzes horoscopes with respect to all yogas and karanas.

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt

Coming from a family of North Indian astrologers, Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt is naturally gifted with excellent prediction knowledge. He has so far analyzed over 10k horoscopes for people worldwide.

R.Chintamani Namboodiri

Namboodiri Maharaj has a traditional legacy of the Royal Astrology clan from Kerala. His forefathers served the Maharaja of Travancore, and he is famous for his outstanding astrology services.

Vipulb Banerjee

Vipulb Banerjee is a famous Vedic astrologer who has been guiding people worldwide. He is known for Pranic healing and Gemology expertise.