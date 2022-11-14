Top 10 Best Astrologers in Singapore: Meet Swami Ramananda Guruji And Others

We speak about the best astrologers in Singapore who are well-experienced and have given accurate horoscope readings based on their vast knowledge.

Below are the top 10 best Indian astrologers in Singapore for choosing the right one quickly.

Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swami Ramananda Guruji is one of the best astrologers in Singapore and India, with vast knowledge of Vedic astrology. With 35 years of experience, he has emerged as the best in the business.

He has in-depth knowledge of Manopravesh Vidya (Telepathy) with expertise in Indian Vedic Astrology, Horoscope Reading, Marriage Matching, Marriage Compatibility Check, Palmistry, Tarot reading, Numerology, Vastu, Gemstones, and Rudraksha suggestions and has mastery in Yogic healing, Pranic healing, Reiki, and Crystal therapy.

Swamiji runs an ashram for charity activities and provides food, Vidyadan, and Vaidyadan.

Those looking for the best astrologer in Singapore have to look no further, as Swami Ramananda Guruji is the right choice.

Read this links to know more

Referral websites:

1. https://astrologi.medium.com/10-best-astrologers-in-india-list-b1bfc097430

2. https://spiritualsadhana.com/question/i-need-good-astrologer-in-chennai-can-any-one-help/

Swamiji's Website: http://swamyramanandji.com

Contact Swamiji Assistance: Call or Whatsapp number +91 9000992685

Sri Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma

Sri S. Srinivas Sharma is a popular priest astrologer and one of the most experienced among all. His readings offer drastic changes in people's lives, and he also encourages them to have a positive outlook for a better life.

For a consultation, you can call or WhatsApp +91 8498083151

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj is rated as one of the best astrologers in Singapore. Having more than 10 years of experience in Vedic astrology, he has mastered the subject in depth. His clients include several prominent names across industries.

For a consultation, you can call or WhatsApp +91 9550064984

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji is known for his accurate astrology predictions with expertise in astrology and Prasna vidya for over two decades. He has analyzed over 30k horoscopes and is famous for Astro consultation online.

For a consultation, you can call or WhatsApp +91 8099452811

Sri Maha Venkatalakshmi

One of the best lady astrologers with expertise in Vedic astrology. She is also well versed as a Sankhya Jyotish pramukh and Hindu drik panchang astrologer and holds astrology camps via social media.

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma is a trusted Vedic astrologer whose online astrology predictions are well-known. He is a learned practitioner of astrology, holding M.A Astrology.

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry is a Vedic astrologer in Singapore known for his accurate Astrology and horoscope analysis. He analyzes a person's horoscope with respect to all yogas and karanas.

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt belongs to the North Indian astrologers' family and is gifted with excellent prediction knowledge. He has analyzed over 10k horoscopes worldwide.

R.Chintamani Namboodiri

Namboodiri Maharaj has a traditional legacy of the Royal Astrology clan from Kerala. He is popular amongst locals for his outstanding astrology services.

Vipulb Banerjee

Vipulb Banerjee as a Vedic astrologer has been guiding people from Singapore, India, and other countries. Known for Pranic healing and Gemology expertise, this Diploma in Psychology is a good counsellor.