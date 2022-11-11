Top 10 Best Astrologers In Qatar - Swami Ramananda Guruji And Others

Many people are keen to know about astrology as it helps them to tread their paths carefully, knowing about what steps need to be taken for a better future. There are many astrologers across the world who provide accurate astrology services, which have benefitted many.

Here we talk about the best astrologers in Qatar who are well experienced and have given accurate horoscope reading based on their vast knowledge. However, when it comes to choosing astrology services in Qatar , many are confused. Indian astrologers have vast knowledge and are well-equipped to provide astrology solutions in the best manner, the reason for their ever growing popularity.

We have shortlisted the top 10 best astrologers in Qatar to make the task of choosing the right one easy. Here's the list:

Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swami Ramananda Guruji is one of the best astrologer in Qatar and India who has vast knowledge about Vedic astrology. Known for his accurate astrology reading, this 35 years experienced astrology expert is considered as one of the best amongst all.

He has in-depth knowledge about Manopravesh vidya (Telepathy) who also happens to be a record holder in his area of work. His expertise include Indian Vedic Astrology, Horoscope Reading, Marriage Matching, Marriage Compatibility Check, Palmistry, Tarot reading, Numerology, Vastu, Gemstones, and Rudraksha suggestions.

Furthermore, he holds mastery in Yogic healing, Pranic healing, Reiki, and Crystal therapy. He advices people according to their birth chart and often encourages them to visit temples, offer prayers, undertake Shanti homam rituals and the works.

Swamiji also runs an ashram which is majorly into charity activities along with providing food, Vidyadan and Vaidyadan for every occasion. Owing to his vast popularity, many NRIs, bureaucrats, government officials, diplomats, IT professionals, and doctors visit him for advice and guidance.

Those looking for the top astrologer in Qatar have to look no further, as Swami Ramananda Guruji is the right choice amongst all.

Sri Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma

Sri S. Srinivas Sharma is a popular priest astrologer. He is one of the most experienced amongst all owing to his age and is known for his accurate horoscope reading. One can experience a drastic change in their lives after his consultation as he encourages people to have a positive outlook which changes their entire perspective towards life.

For consultation, you can call or WhatsApp on +91 8498083151

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj is rated as one of the best astrologers in Qatar and is known for his outstanding predictions. Having more than 10 years of experience in Vedic astrology, he has mastered the subject in depth. His clientele list includes many high-profile politicians, actors, sports persons, and other celebrities from various fields.

For consultation, you can call or WhatsApp on +91 9550064984

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji is known for his accurate astrology predictions. He has been practicing astrology and Prasna vidya for more than two decades. In his entire career span, he has analysed more than 30k horoscopes. Many eminent personalities from the film industry, business sector, goverment services, politics, medical field and more turn up to him for advice from time to time. He is also famous for providing astro consultation online for any kind of love or relationship issues.

For consultation, you can call or WhatsApp on +91 8099452811

Sri Maha Venkatalakshmi

One of the best lady astrologer who holds expertise in Vedic astrology. She is also well versed in Sankhya jyotish pramukh, and Hindu drik panchang astrologer. She is known to hold astrology camps via Facebook astrology groups, YouTube astrology channels and Twitter to spread the knowledge about ancient astrology

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma is a trusted vedic astrologer whose online astrology predictions are a hit amongst people. He is a learned practitioner of astrology, holding M.A.Astrology. He aims at enlightening people on the subject of astrology.

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry is a vedic astrologer from India known for his accurate astrology, and horoscope analysis. He is a devotee of Siddi Varaha deity and regularly does mantra sadhana. He analyzes a person's horoscope with respect to all yogas and karanas, also relying a lot on scientific astrology predictions.

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt comes from a family of North Indian astrologers, and is naturally gifted with great prediction knowledge. Till date, he has analysed more than 10k horoscopes for people located across the world. He basically focusses on birth time of people for accurate predictions.

R.Chintamani Namboodiri

Namboodiri Maharaj has a traditional legacy of the Royal Astrology clan from Kerala. His forefathers served the Maharaja of Travancore. He is popular amongst locals for his outstanding astrology services.

Vipulb Banerjee

Vipulb Banerjee is a famous Vedic astrologer who has been guiding people from India as well as other countries. Known for Pranic healing and Gemology expertise, this Diploma in Psychology is also a good counselor who has guided many people in the right direction.