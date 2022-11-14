Top 10 Best Astrologers In Malaysia - Swami Ramananda Guruji And Many Others.

This article is about the best astrologers in Malaysia , well-experienced in giving accurate horoscope readings. Indian astrologers have vast knowledge to provide the best astrology solutions.

Below are the top 10 best astrologers in Malaysia:

Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swami Ramananda Guruji is the best astrologer in Malaysia and India, with vast knowledge in Vedic astrology. His 35 years of experience makes him a world-renowned expert.

He has immense knowledge about Manopravesh Vidya (Telepathy) and expertise in Horoscope Reading, Indian Vedic Astrology, Marriage Matching, Marriage Compatibility Check, and many other practices.

He has mastery in Yogic healing, Pranic healing, Reiki, and Crystal therapy and encourages people to undertake Shanti Homam rituals, etc.

Swamiji also runs an ashram, offering food, Vidyadan, and Vaidyadan. NRIs, bureaucrats, doctors, and others trust him for his guidance.

Swamiji's Website: http://swamyramanandji.com

Contact Swamiji Assistance: Call or Whatsapp number +91 9000992685

Sri Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma

Sri S. Srinivas Sharma is a priest astrologer known for his vast experiences and expertise in horoscope reading.

For a consultation, you can call or WhatsApp +91 8498083151

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj is one of the best astrologers in Malaysia, with over 10 years of experience in Vedic astrology. His clientele list includes many high-profile politicians, actors, and others.

For a consultation, you can call or WhatsApp +91 9550064984

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji is known for his accurate astrology predictions and practice of astrology and Prasna vidya for over two decades. Many eminent personalities from varied industries take his advice.

For a consultation, you can call or WhatsApp +91 8099452811

Sri Maha Venkatalakshmi

One of the best lady astrologers with expertise in Vedic astrology, also known as Sankhya Jyotish Pramukh, and Hindu drik panchang astrologer. She is known to hold astrology camps via Facebook astrology groups, YouTube astrology channels, and Twitter.

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma is a trusted Vedic astrologer who provides the best online astrology predictions and is a learned practitioner of astrology, holding an MA in Astrology.

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry is a Vedic astrologer known for his accurate astrology and horoscope analysis and for his mantra sadhana. He analyzes a person's horoscope with respect to all yogas and karanas.

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt comes from a family of North Indian astrologers with excellent prediction knowledge. He focuses on the birth time of people for accurate predictions.

R.Chintamani Namboodiri

Namboodiri Maharaj has a traditional legacy of the Royal Astrology clan from Kerala and is popular amongst locals for his outstanding astrology services.

Vipulb Banerjee

Vipulb Banerjee is a famous Vedic astrologer who has guided people in Malaysia, India, and other countries. He is known for Pranic healing and Gemology expertise and has a Diploma in Psychology.