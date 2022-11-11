Top 10 Best Astrologers In Los Angeles Ft. Swami Ramananda Guruji And Many Others. Below Is The List Of The Top 10 Best Astrologers In Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is seen as a home to the most popular and the best astrologers. To find the best astrologer in Los Angeles is can prove to too demanding a task, as most of them are found to be extremely good at what they do and considered as experts in Western astrology as well as Vedic Astrology. Many among them have also studied other mystical disciplines like Palmistry, Medical Astrology, Corporate Astrology, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, Gemmology, etc., to attract a more expansive range of clients and provide accurate predictions more efficiently.

Astrology is one Vedic science that has been widely studied through ancient times and even practiced well over the years. An ordinary person or an influential personality all have trusted this science and taken Vedic astrology seriously to improve their lives. It is a fact that in India, astrologers have received massive regard and respect for playing huge roles in society.

Modern best astrologers are now following the footsteps of their ancestors for bettering people's well-being. Most of the families in India make a note of the time of their child's birth time which is seen as a key point in the horoscope chart reading. An astrologer helps in reading the child's life with the help of these details and provides accurate results, for which people need to give correct birth details.

In fact, experienced astrologers can also make birth time corrections and provide perfect predictions that can prove to be amazingly true. Hence, it is necessary to be guided by great astrologers to gain the right astrological advice.

We have listed down the Top best astrologers in Los Angeles based on availability, experience, Trustworthiness, accuracy, and public recommendation.

Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swami Ramananda Guruji is seen as the best astrologer in Los Angeles and India, known for providing premium Vedic astrology services. People greatly honor him for the accurate predictions and readings he provides people with. Swami Ji's 35 years of experience make him a one-of-a-kind astrologer in the world. He is the only real telepathy astrologer in the world and also a record-holder astrologer who does Manopravesh vidya(Telepathy).

Swami Ji is an expert in Indian Vedic Astrology, Marriage Matching, Marriage Compatibility Check, Tarot reading, Horoscope Reading, Palmistry, Numerology, Vastu, Gemstones, and Rudraksha suggestions. He is a master of Pranic healing, Crystal therapy, Yogic healing, and Reiki. He even advises people to follow remedies like visiting temples, offering prayers, and Shanti Homam.

Swami Ji runs his ashram, which is a peaceful place for people from all cultures and places. Swami Ji's Ashram has also been into charity activities like Vaidyadan, Food donation, and Vidyadan. He is undoubtedly a preferred astrologer for NRIs, Bureaucrats, Diplomats, IT Professionals, Doctors, and Government officials. He helps insufficient people and unemployed youth. So, for all those who seek a great astrologer, Swami Ramananda Guruji astrologer can prove to be the right choice.

Read this links to know more

Referral websites:

1.https://spiritualsadhana.com/question/i-need-good-astrologer-in-chennai-can-any-one-help/

2.https://www.outlookindia.com/outlook-spotlight/who-is-the-no-1-astrologer-in-india-read-this-to-know-news-229150

Swamiji's personal Website address: http://swamyramanandji.com

Contact Swamiji Assistance: Call or Whatsapp number +91 9000992685

Sri Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma astrologer

Sri S. Srinivas Sharma is a priest and an astrologer. He has been quite a famous astrologer among locals and is known for his accurate predictions. He is an astrologer who loves looking at the good in every situation and even makes a person strong from within. His advice is always filled with astrological suggestions that are powered by intuitive power.

Contact details: (Phone/Whatsapp number) +91 8498083151

Radha Bharadwaj

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj is one of the best astrologers in Los Angeles and is known for his meticulous and correct predictions that are filled with his in-depth knowledge. He is an expert in Vedic astrology, practicing for the last 10 years, and has thus gained mastery of the subject along with a deep understanding of the practical aspect of life. Dr. Radha Bharadwaj advises several actors, high-profile politicians, celebrities, sports persons, and others from various fields.

Contact details: (Phone/Whatsapp number) +91 9550064984

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji is also a famous astrologer known for his predictions and accuracy. He has been a trusted name in the industry for several years, practicing astrology and Prasna vidya for the past 20 years. He has analyzed more than 30K horoscopes and given predictions to notable people from the movie industry, Police Department, Doctors, Lawyers, Business sector, and Politicians. He even provides online astrology services for love marriage, relationship problems, and much more.

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji Phone/Whastapp number: +91 8099452811

Sri Maha Venkatalakshmi

She is seen as one of the best and the first line of modern lady astrologers across Los Angeles and India. She is considered an expert in Vedic astrology, is a Sankhya Jyotish Pramukh, and is also a Hindu drik panchang astrologer. She conducts Astrology camps for educating people about the ancient knowledge of Vedic astrology through different platforms like Facebook Astrology Groups, Twitter Astrology, and Youtube Astrology Channel.

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma is another trusted name in Vedic astrology, who is also available for online astrology predictions. He is a learned practitioner of astrology who holds an M.A in Astrology. He aims to enlighten many worldwide with the help of astrology.

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry is also a known Vedic astrologer from India and the best in Los Angeles. He precisely gives predictions with his knowledge of astrology and horoscope analysis. He has remained a devotee of Siddi Varaha deity and also regularly does mantra sadhana. He analyzes a people's horoscope with respect to all the yogas and karanas and provides his predictions through the scientific way of Astrology.

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt hailed from a family of North Indian astrologers and grew to be gifted with a great sense of astrology. He proudly says his first guru has been his Mother. Till now, he has analyzed 10K horoscopes from people worldwide. He insists people to always note down birth time without making any mistakes as he believes that horoscopes drawn on exact birth time gives the right astrology reports.

R.Chintamani Namboodiri

He is an astrologer from Kerala Temple, famous for his accurate predictions among locals. He has a traditional legacy of the Royal Astrology clan since his forefathers served as Maharajas of Travancore. Daily several people visit him for his accurate horoscope readings and astrology services.

Vipulb Benarjee

Vipulb is another famous Vedic astrologer who loves helping people from India, Los Angeles, and other countries. He has an expertise in Pranic healing and Gemmology and is a good counselor, holding a Diploma in Psychology.