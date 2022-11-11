Top 10 Best Astrologers In Dubai That Are Visionaries: Swami Ramananda Guruji And Many Others.

It won't be wrong to say that Dubai has remained home to several famous and best astrologers. To find the best astrologer in Dubai has been an arduous task so far, as several of these have stayed tremendously popular for being experts in Vedic and Western astrology. Some of these astrologers have also studied other meaningful disciplines such as Gemmology, Palmistry, Medical Astrology, Corporate Astrology, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, and more to appeal to a large set of customers and clients to provide them with efficient and valuable predictions.

Astrology is a Vedic discipline that has been widely studied since ancient times and has even been practiced well. Be it common people or influential personalities across industries, all have taken the route of Vedic astrology in their lives. Also, Indian astrologers have been highly respected and, so far, also given significant roles to play in society with their knowledge.

Modern astrologers in recent times are also seen contributing to people's well-being by following the footsteps of their ancestors. Most of the families who know the power of astrology are aware of the child's birth time, which acts as a key point in the horoscope chart reading. An astrologer will read about the child's life with the help of these critical chart details, providing accurate predictions.

Also, it must be noted that experienced astrologers can make birth time corrections as well and try to give perfect predictions for them. Hence, being guided by a good astrologer is the need of the hour for gaining the right advice in astrology.

We have listed down the Top best astrologers in Dubai based on several factors like their availability, experience, Trustworthiness, accuracy, and public recommendation.

Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swami Ramananda Guruji is known as the best astrologer in Dubai and in India/ He is known for giving premium astrology services, especially in Vedic astrology. People have loved him for providing the most accurate predictions and readings. Of his 35 years-long experience, Swamiji makes for a rare astrologer worldwide. He is also the only genuine telepathy astrologer in the world and even a record-holder in astrology, who does Manopravesh vidya(Telepathy).

Swami is an astrological expert in Indian Vedic Astrology, Marriage Matching, Marriage Compatibility Check, Horoscope Reading, Palmistry, Gemstones, Tarot reading, Numerology, Rudraksha suggestions, and Vastu. He is also a master in practicing Pranic healing, Yogic healing, Crystal therapy, and Reiki. He advises people always to follow rituals and remedies like Shanti Homam, visiting temples and offering prayers, and more.

Swamiji also runs his ashram, a place of peace for people coming from all places and cultures. His ashram has also been into charitable activities like Vaidyadan, Food donation, and Vidyadan. He is undoubtedly a preferable astrologer for several people from several industries like NRIs, Bureaucrats, Doctors, Diplomats, IT Professionals, Government officials, and others. He equally helps poor people and unemployed youth with his selfless heart. Swami Ramananda Guruji astrologer truly serves as the right choice for people.

Read this links to know more

Referral websites:

1.https://astrologi.medium.com/10-best-astrologers-in-india-list-b1bfc097430

2.https://spiritualsadhana.com/question/i-need-good-astrologer-in-chennai-can-any-one-help/

Swamiji's personal Website address: http://swamyramanandji.com

Contact Swamiji Assistance: Call or Whatsapp number +91 9000992685

Sri Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma astrologer

Sri S. Srinivas Sharma is a known priest and an astrologer. He has remained in the industry for several years and is popular among locals, thanks to his great predictions. He is also known for seeing the good in any situation in life and making people stronger from within. His advice is filled with many astrological suggestions, also exuding his intuitive power.

Contact details: (Phone/Whatsapp number) +91 8498083151

Radha Bharadwaj

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj is yet another top astrologer in Dubai who is famous for his precise and valid predictions and in-depth knowledge. He is an expert in Vedic astrology and has been practicing it for 10 years, gaining mastery of the subject with a deep perception and understanding of life's practical aspects. Dr. Radha Bharadwaj advises many high-profile politicians, celebrities, actors, sports persons, and others from various fields.

Contact details: (Phone/Whatsapp number) +91 9550064984

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji has risen as a famous astrologer for his predictions and accuracy in astrology. He hails from India and has remained a trusted astrologer for several years in the city. Guruji has been practicing Prasna vidya and astrology for 20 years. He has examined more than 30k horoscopes and, as per them, given his predictions to famous people from varied industries like films, police, business, and even doctors and lawyers. He also provides online astrology services for solving people's queries in love marriage, relationship problems, and more.

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji Phone/Whastapp number: +91 8099452811

Sri Maha Venkatalakshmi

She is one of the top and comes in the first line of modern lady astrologers across India. She is a Vedic astrologer expert, Sankhya Jyotish pramukh, and also a Hindu drik panchang astrologer. She is known for conducting Astrology camps to educate others about ancient knowledge through various platforms like Youtube Astrology Channel, Facebook Astrology Groups, and also Twitter Astrology.

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma has been a trusted Vedic astrologer who also provides online astrology predictions and is a learned practitioner of astrology, holding an M.A in Astrology. His next goal is to enlighten people around the world in astrology.

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry is also a Vedic astrologer from India. He precisely gives predictions through astrology and horoscope analysis. He is a devotee of the Siddi Varaha deity and engages in regularly doing mantra sadhana. He also analyzes a person's horoscope with respect to different yogas and karanas and makes sure to never miss any vital detail in giving his best Astrology predictions.

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt hails from a family of North Indian astrologers. He is blessed with a great sense of astrology. He proudly says that his first guru has been his mother. He has analyzed more than 10K horoscopes from people worldwide. He also insists people to note down their birth time without making any mistakes. Horoscope drawn on the exact birth time is known for giving great reports in astrology.

R.Chintamani Namboodiri

The astrologer from Kerala Temple is famous for providing accurate predictions among locals. Namboodiri Maharaj has a traditional legacy of the Royal Astrology clan, where his forefathers served as the Maharajas of Travancore. Many people make daily visits to him for several astrology services.

Vipulb Benarje

Vipulb Benarjee is a famous Vedic astrologer who is known for helping people across India and many other countries. He has his expertise in Pranic healing and Gemmology and is a great counselor who holds a Diploma in Psychology.