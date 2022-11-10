Top 10 best astrologers in Canada: Swami Ramananda Guruji and others

Let us know the list of the Top 10 best astrologers in Canada.

Canada is considered home to the most famous and best astrologers. Hence, finding the best astrologer in Canada has been tough to the core and quite challenging, as there has been a pool of such great Vedic experts in Vedic astrology. Some of them have even studied several esoteric disciplines like Numerology, Palmistry, Medical Astrology, Gemmology, Vastu Shastra, Corporate Astrology, and more. They do this to appeal to large numbers of people while providing predictions more efficiently.

Astrology is a Vedic subject that has been widely studied for thousands of years and even has been practiced well. From the common man to any ruler across the world, they believe in imbuing Vedic astrology knowledge into their lives. It is essential to mention that Indian astrologers have been highly respected and given significant societal roles.

Modern best Indian astrologers are also following this path and have been contributing heavily to people's well-being. Most Hindu families believe in taking note of childbirth time which is a key point in the horoscope chart reading. An astrologer reads the child's life with the help of these details and, in return, provides accurate predictions as per the child's birth time and other details.

However, an experienced astrologer can even make birth time corrections and give perfect predictions that prove to be highly true for their clients. Hence, it is essential for being guided by great astrologers to gain the right set of astrological advice.

Here are the Top 10 best astrologers in Canada that are founded on the basis of their accuracy, experience, public recommendation, availability, and Trustworthiness.

Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swami Ramananda Guruji is known as the best astrologer across Canada and even in India, known for giving exceptional services in Vedic astrology. People greatly applaud him for his accurate predictions and clear and honest readings. With his 35 years of experience, he emerges as a rare astrologer in the World, standing different from the rest. He is the only astrologer in the world and a record-holder astrologer who also does Manopravesh vidya.

Swamiji is an expert in disciplines like Indian Vedic Astrology, Palmistry, Horoscope Reading, Tarot reading, Marriage Matching, Marriage Compatibility Check, Rudraksha suggestions, Numerology, Vastu, Gemstones, and more. He advises people to follow a few ritualistic remedies like visiting temples, offering prayers, Shanti Homam, and more.

Swamiji also runs an ashram which is seen as a place of peace for people from all cultures and places. Swamiji's Ashram is into charitable activities like Food donation, Vidyadan, and Vaidyadan. He is a preferred astrologer for Diplomats, IT Professionals, NRIs, Bureaucrats, Government officials, and Doctors. He believes in equally helping the ones in need, even unemployed youth. Swami Ramananda Guruji is the right choice for those looking for a good astrologer in Canada.

Contact Swamiji Assistance: Call or Whatsapp number +91 9000992685

Sri Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma astrologer

Sri S. Srinivas Sharma is a well-known priest and astrologer. He is pretty old in this industry and also famous among locals for his in-depth knowledge and predictions. He is an astrologer who looks at the good in any situation and helps people gain a strong mindset. His intuitive power with his astrological suggestions has only done well for people.

Contact details: (Phone/Whatsapp number) +91 8498083151



Radha Bharadwaj

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj is seen as one of the best astrologers in Mumbai and is also famous for his meticulous predictions that are filled with in-depth knowledge. He is an expert in Vedic astrology and has been practicing the same for the last 10 years, attaining mastery of the subject mixed with a deep perception and understanding of the practical aspect of life. Dr. Radha Bharadwaj advises high-profile politicians, actors, sports personalities, and other top names from various fields.

Contact details: (Phone/Whatsapp number) +91 9550064984

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji is another famous astrologer known for his predictions and accurateness. The Nandi Hills, Devenahalli, Bengaluru native is a trusted astrologer in the city. He has been practicing astrology and Prasna vidya for two decades. He has so far analyzed more than 30k horoscopes and has given predictions to famous people from varied industries like Police Department, the movie industry, the Business sector, Lawyers, Politicians, Doctors, etc. He also provides online astrology services for issues in love marriage, relationships, and more.

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji Phone/Whastapp number: +91 8099452811

Sri Maha Venkatalakshmi

She is one of the best and serves in the first line of modern lady astrologers across India. She is an expert in Vedic astrology and has risen to the top as a Sankhya Jyotish pramukh and Hindu drik panchang astrologer. She also conducts Astrology camps to educate others about this ancient knowledge using various platforms like Twitter Astrology, Facebook Astrology Groups, and Youtube Astrology Channel.

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma is also a trusted Vedic astrologer available for online astrology predictions. He has been a learned practitioner of astrology, holding M.A. in Astrology. His goal is to educate more and more people in astrology.

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry is also a Vedic astrologer from India. He predicts precisely in astrology and horoscope analysis. He is a devotee of the Siddi Varaha deity and does the mantra sadhana regularly. He analyzes a person's horoscope taking into account the yogas and karanas to not miss any vital detail for his Astrology predictions.

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt comes from a family of North Indian astrologers. He is a gifted astrologer with a great sense of the subject and proudly says that his first guru has been his Mother. Till now, he has analyzed 10k horoscopes from across countries. He insists people to always make a note of their birth time as that will help them gain great reports through astrology.

R.Chintamani Namboodiri

He is an astrologer from a famous Kerala Temple who is renowned for his accurate predictions among the locals. Namboodiri Maharaj holds the traditional legacy of the Royal Astrology clan, where his forefathers served as Maharaja of Travancore. Daily several people visit him for horoscope readings and many other astrology services.

Vipulb Benarjee

Mr. Vipulb is a well-known Vedic astrologer who helps people from India and many other countries. He also holds expertise in Pranic healing and Gemmology and has emerged as a good counselor, holding a Diploma in Psychology.