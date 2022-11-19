Top 10 Astrologers & Psychics In New York

It is a known fact today that New York is home to the world's most recognized and best astrologers. Hence, finding the best astrologer in New York has been no less than a challenge since almost everyone has proved what they possess and what they stand for in Western as well as Vedic astrology. Many of them studied many mystical disciplines like Palmistry, Gemmology, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, Medical Astrology, Corporate Astrology, and so much more. This has turned the heads of a large number of people, providing them with the best predictions.

Astrology is known to be widely studied and practiced science since ancient times. Over the years, almost everyone from all walks of life has sought Astrological services in their journeys, especially Vedic Astrology. Indian astrologers, however, have topped this list, receiving the highest honors in the world for passionately contributing to society.

Below is the list of the best astrologers in New York that people can truly trust.

Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swami Ramananda Guruji has emerged as the best astrologer in New York and across India, from where he hails. He is highly recognized for his remarkable services in Vedic astrology. His accurate predictions and readings have always earned him great appreciation, which comes from his 35 years of experience in the industry. This has turned him into a unique astrological talent across the world. He is the only telepathy astrologer in the world known for his genuineness and is also a record-holder astrologer who specializes in Manopravesh Vidya (Telepathy).

Swami Ji is also an expert in Indian Vedic Astrology, Palmistry, Tarot reading, Numerology, Gemstones, Marriage Compatibility Check, Vastu, Rudraksha suggestions, Marriage Matching, and Horoscope Reading. He is also the master of Reiki, Crystal therapy, Pranic healing, and Yogic healing. He also advises people to follow certain remedies, which include doing Shanti Homam, offering prayers, and visiting temples.

Swami Ji successfully runs an ashram as well as a center for Yoga, Meditation, and Pranayam. Swami Ji's ashram also does charitable activities like Vidyadan, Food donation, and Vaidyadan. His name is also prominent among Government officials, Doctors, Diplomats, NRIs, Bureaucrats, and IT Professionals.

Swami Ji's Website: http://swamyramanandji.com/

Contact Swami Ji Assistance: Call or WhatsApp number +91 9000992685

Sri Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma astrologer

Sri S. Srinivas Sharma is also a top priest and astrologer. He has remained notable, especially among locals, for his predictions and readings. He is also the one who practices seeing the good in everyone and transforms other people's mindsets.

Contact details: (Phone/WhatsApp number) +91 8498083151

Radha Bharadwaj

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj is another top name in the world of astrology in New York. He is famous for his precise predictions and his in-depth Astrological knowledge. He is an expert in Vedic astrology and has practiced it for 10 years. Dr. Radha Bharadwaj advises several high-profile names across industries of the world.

Contact details: (Phone/WhatsApp number) +91 9550064984

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji is another renowned name in the world of astrology who is known for his accurate predictions. He is a trusted astrologer, practicing astrology and Prasna vidya for the past 20 years. He has analyzed over 30K horoscopes so far and given predictions to people from different industries.

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji Phone/WhatsApp number: +91 8099452811

Sri Maha Venkatalakshmi

She is among New York and India's most known and foremost modern lady astrologers. She is an expert Vedic astrologer, holding a mastery as a Hindu drik panchang astrologer and Sankhya Jyotish Pramukh. Besides this, she conducts Astrology camps to genuinely educate people about this ancient knowledge.

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma is another trusted name in Vedic astrology, serving people through online astrology predictions. He is an intellectual practitioner of astrology, holding an M.A in Astrology.

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry is a well-known Vedic astrologer from India and is also known famously in New York. He precisely predicts in astrology and is known for his proper horoscope analysis. He is an ardent devotee of Siddi Varaha deity and even regularly does mantra sadhana.

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt hailed from a family of Indian astrologers from the North. He is a gifted astrologer with an incredible sense of the subject.

R.Chintamani Namboodiri

He is an astrologer from Kerala Temple, famous for his noteworthy predictions among locals. He also holds a traditional legacy of the Royal Astrology clan, as his forefathers served as Maharajas of Travancore.

Vipulb Benarjee

Vipulb Benarjee is another famous Vedic astrologer helping people from India, New York, and many other countries. He holds expertise in Pranic healing and Gemmology and is also a good counsellor with a Diploma in Psychology.