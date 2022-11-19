Top 10 Astrologers & Psychics In New Jersey

New Jersey is already known as a home to so many famous and the world's best astrologers. So, finding the best astrologer in New Jersey has proved to be a tough call for many, as most of them have showcased their genius and brilliance in Vedic and also Western Astrology. All these astrologers have studied varied mystical disciplines like Numerology, Palmistry, Gemology, Vastu Shastra, Medical Astrology, and Corporate Astrology, among others, to attract a wide range of clients across the world, providing accurate predictions more efficiently.

Astrology is a Vedic science that, for ancient years, has been widely studied and even practiced. It is a fact that in India, Vedic Astrology has been a thing since its birth in the country and has also received immense respect and honor for playing a massive role in society.

Even modern astrologers are seen following the footsteps of their ancestors in Astrology to bettering people's well-being. The birth time in India holds special importance as that serves as a vital point in creating a person's horoscope chart reading.

Below is given a list of the Top best astrologers in New Jersey.

Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swami Ramananda Guruji is already a known astrologer, especially in New Jersey and India, from where he hails. He is famous for his premium and top-notch services in Vedic Astrology. In his career spanning 35 years, he has always provided people with accurate predictions and readings, which has made him a sought-after name in the industry. He is a genuine telepathy astrologer in the world and is also a record-holder astrologer who aces Manopravesh Vidya (Telepathy).

Swami Ji is a well-revered expert in Indian Vedic Astrology, Marriage Compatibility, Marriage Matching, Checks, Gemstones, Tarot reading, Horoscope Reading, Vastu, Palmistry, Numerology, and Rudraksha suggestions. He is also a Mystic, Yogic and Spiritual Guru who has attained mastery in Reiki, Pranic healing, and Crystal therapy. He advises people to follow many valuable remedies like visiting temples, offering prayers, and doing Shanti Homam.

Swami Ji runs his ashram and a center for practicing Yoga, Pranayam, Meditation, and even Satsangs. He gives back through his charitable activities like Vidyadan, Vaidyadan, and Food donations. This has made him a preferred astrologer for NRIs, IT Professionals, Doctors, Bureaucrats, Diplomats, and Government officials.

Swami Ji's Website: http://swamyramanandji.com/

Contact Swami Ji Assistance: Call or WhatsApp number +91 9000992685

Sri Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma astrologer

Sri S. Srinivas Sharma is a priest and also an astrologer. He has been quite a well-known astrologer among locals, known for his accurate predictions. He is also an astrologer who always looks at the good in every situation and person and even spreads the same knowledge to others.

Contact details: (Phone/WhatsApp number) +91 8498083151

Radha Bharadwaj

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj is one of the top astrologers in New Jersey, known for his meticulous predictions that exude his incredible knowledge. He is also an expert in Vedic Astrology and has practiced the same for the last 10 years. Dr. Radha Bharadwaj advises several actors, sports persons, celebrities, high-profile politicians, and others from diverse fields.

Contact details: (Phone/Whatsapp number) +91 9550064984

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji is another prominent astrologer known for his accurate predictions. For several years, he has remained a trusted name in the industry. He practices astrology and Prasna vidya for the past 20 years. He has analyzed over 30K horoscopes and provided his incredible predictions to notable people from various industries of the world, offering online astrology services for relationship problems, love marriage, and more.

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji Phone/WhatsApp number: +91 8099452811

Sri Maha Venkatalakshmi

She is one of the best and one of the first modern lady astrologers across New Jersey and India. Her expertise in Vedic astrology is commendable, and so is her prominence as a Sankhya Jyotish Pramukh and a Hindu drik panchang astrologer. She even conducts several online Astrology camps to educate people about the ancient knowledge of Vedic astrology.

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma is another trusted name in Vedic astrology, who is also known for his online astrology predictions. He holds an M.A in Astrology is aims to enlighten people worldwide with astrology.

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry is also a learned Vedic astrologer from India and New Jersey. He is known for his predictions and knowledge of astrology and horoscope analysis. The devotee of Siddi Varaha deity also regularly does mantra sadhana and analyzes people's horoscope concerning all the karanas and yogas.

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt hailed from a family of North Indian astrologers and today has risen as a gifted astrologer. He has so far analyzed 10K horoscopes worldwide.

R.Chintamani Namboodiri

He is a famous astrologer from Kerala Temple, known for his on-point predictions among locals. Also, he has a traditional legacy of the Royal Astrology clan since his forefathers served as Maharajas of Travancore.

Vipulb Benarjee

Vipulb Benarjee is another recognized Vedic astrologer, helping people from India, New Jersey, and so many other countries worldwide. He holds expertise in Pranic healing and Gemmology and is also a good counselor with a Diploma in Psychology.