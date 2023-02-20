Toonly Reviews - Is This Whiteboard Explainer Worth It?

Toonly is an animated explainer video software that allows users to create professional-quality videos with ease. Whether you're a small business owner, marketer, educator, or content creator, Toonly provides all the necessary features to create engaging animated videos.

Get Toonly Lifetime Deal Today

What is Toonly?

Toonly is an excellent tool for creating animated explainer videos that can increase conversions and brand awareness for businesses, marketers, educators, and content creators. Its drag-and-drop interface and extensive library of pre-designed assets make it easy for users to create high-quality videos quickly and easily, without requiring any design or technical skills.

One of Toonly's main advantages is its simplicity, which sets it apart from more complex video creation tools. Its intuitive interface allows users to create videos in a fraction of the time it would take to create them manually, and the library of pre-designed assets saves users the trouble of creating all of the assets from scratch. This makes Toonly a cost-effective alternative to hiring a professional animator or video editor.

What are The Features of Toonly?

Toonly is an animated explainer video software that allows users to create professional-quality videos with ease. Here are some of the features that Toonly offers:

Customizable characters: Toonly comes with a wide variety of pre-designed characters that users can easily customize with different facial expressions, poses, and outfits. Scene templates: Toonly includes a variety of pre-designed scene templates that users can use to quickly create a video without starting from scratch. Backgrounds and props: Toonly provides users with a wide selection of backgrounds and props that can be used to enhance their video's visual appeal. Music and sound effects: Toonly comes with a library of royalty-free music and sound effects that users can use to enhance their videos. Voiceover recording: Users can record their own voiceovers directly within the Toonly platform or upload their own audio files.

Text overlays and animations: Toonly allows users to add text overlays and animations to their videos to convey information and enhance the visual appeal. Video export: Users can export their finished videos in various formats, including MP4, MOV, and GIF. Integration with third-party software: Toonly integrates with a variety of third-party software, including Camtasia, PowerPoint, and Keynote.

Toonly vs Doodly

Toonly and Doodly are both popular video creation software programs that allow users to create animated videos quickly and easily. Here are some key differences between the two:

Style of Animation: Toonly is a 2D character-based animation software that allows users to create animated explainer videos with customizable characters, while Doodly is a whiteboard animation software that allows users to create videos with a hand-drawn look. Asset Libraries: Both Toonly and Doodly offer extensive libraries of pre-designed assets, including characters, props, and backgrounds. However, Toonly has a wider variety of character actions and animations, while Doodly has a larger selection of hand-drawn images and props. Ease of Use: Both Toonly and Doodly have user-friendly interfaces that are easy to navigate, and they both offer drag-and-drop functionality for adding assets to videos. However, Toonly is generally considered to be more straightforward and easier to use, with a simpler interface. Pricing: Both Toonly and Doodly offer similar pricing plans, with a monthly subscription option and a yearly option that provides a discount. However, Toonly's pricing is slightly lower than Doodly's, and it offers a lifetime deal for a one-time fee.

Overall, Toonly and Doodly are both excellent choices for creating animated videos. The decision between the two ultimately comes down to personal preference and the specific needs of the user. Toonly is better suited for users looking to create character-based explainer videos, while Doodly is better suited for users looking to create hand-drawn whiteboard videos. Get Doodly Lifetime Deal Today

Toonly Pricing

Toonly offers two pricing plans: Standard and Enterprise. Here's an overview of the pricing plans:

Standard Plan: The Standard Plan is priced at $39 per month, or $20 per month with annual billing. The Standard Plan includes 30 character images, 17 character actions, 10 readymade scenes, 1,058 prop images, 21 transitions, 71 backgrounds, 20 royalty-free audio files, and 3 text animations. With the Standard Plan, users can create unlimited videos, have access to premium support, and use Toonly on multiple computers. Enterprise Plan: The Enterprise Plan is priced at $69 per month, or $40 per month with annual billing. The Enterprise Plan includes 82 character images, 30 character actions, 20 readymade scenes, 2,024 prop images, 101 transitions, 139 backgrounds, 142 royalty-free audio files, and 5 text animations. In addition to the features included in the Standard Plan, users with the Enterprise Plan also have access to Toonly Club, which provides new characters and trending prop images each month at no additional cost.

Get Toonly Lifetime Deal Today