Through His Social Services, Atul Pratap Singh Is Exemplifying The Idea Of 'Shrestha Bharat'

Are social services no longer a part of politics? Yes it still is. But how many politicians do we see now pursuing that moral course? Very few,right!

Atul Pratap Singh, a resident of Sirsaganj in the Firozabad district who is religiously performing his duties towards the society in addition to serving as the President of District Government Bank, Firozabad, is among those very few who despite being a politician is setting an example for others in the arena of social services.

Atul Pratap Singh, son of Shri Jaiveer Singh, the government of Uttar Pradesh's Minister of Tourism and Culture, has grown up watching his father's social activities. Because of this, he had a strong sense of nationalism and social responsibility that only grew stronger as he grew older. He thinks that since everyone has the right to happiness, everyone on this earth needs to have a smiling face. So, he believes that serving others is serving God. Atul Pratap Singh began engaged in various forms of social activities right from his youth days with this philosophy in mind.

He takes the lead in ensuring the welfare of the underprivileged, and he is always willing to help people with their issues. He arranges for the marriages of the destitute girls, which is one of his social agenda's major initiatives.

He holds the opinion that serving others should be a man's first priority. According to him,no matter what phase of life we come to, the nation should be in our hearts.

In a poetic style he made a statement that society and the nation should be the prime focus of our existence.

Atul Pratap Singh is fast moving down the path of service to the nation and its society, motivated by the idea of "Shreshtha Bharat."







