Three Women Paved The Way For SarkarSEO To Emerge As A Leading SEO Firm And A Multimillionaire Company

While an entrepreneur creates a company ground up, an intrapreneur plays an instrumental role in the development and growth of the company in the subsequent stages of its life cycle. An intrapreneur ensures that the company is on a constant growth path through his/her unique skill sets, leadership abilities, and innovative ideas. Such is the case of SarkarSEO and its intrapreneur trio Manisha Parnami, Lata Nawani, and Anu Longwani.

Within a few years of joining, the 3 women have proved their worth to the company and contributed immensely to its success and growth. Lata joined the company in 2016 followed by Anu in 2019. Manisha Parnami has recently put on the mantle of one of the Directors of SarkarSEO. It has been only 6 months since she joined the company, and the company has witnessed significant growth in terms of turnover and revenue generation. In fact, the company touched a turnover of 5M USD in the last financial year. Interestingly, all three women were housewives before joining SarkarSEO. However, together these 3 women intrapreneurs have taken SarkarSEO to new heights of success unmatched by any of its competitors.

In today’s digital world, online presence has become a crucial factor that every business has started to take very seriously. Businesses require to optimize their online entity to stand out from their competitors. SarkarSEO is an SEO firm that aims to help businesses to solidify their online presence by obtaining higher SERP rankings. In other words, the company assists online businesses in achieving maximum ROI through effective SEO services . SarakarSEO is the brainchild of digital entrepreneur and multi-millionaire Mohit Parnami. Under his guidance, the SEO firm has emerged as a partner of choice for all businesses to ensure presence and relevance in the digital space.

“Despite the global pandemic, businesses across the globe have continued to thrive and grow, thanks to rapid digitalization. Therefore, online presence has become a must for every small, medium, and large business. At SarkarSEO, we provide 360-degree SEO solutions to online businesses to help them generate more leads, sales, and revenue. In addition, our mission of empowering budding businesses has been put into momentum with Manisha, Lata, and Anu joining our team. As we have touched an annual turnover of 5M USD, there is no way I could ignore the contribution of these 3 intrapreneurs,” says Mohit Parnami.

Women leadership brings fresh perspectives, new talents, and innovative mindset, and diversity in any workplace. Besides being bold and solid decision-makers, female leaders tends to be more empathetic, leading to a positive change in the work culture in any business organization. SarkarSEO has been on an exceptional growth trajectory for the last few years, thanks to the efforts of its women force. These 3 women intrapreneurs and leaders have led SarkarSEO towards unforeseeable growth.

Talking about their contribution Mohit Parnami adds, "We don't need have to make them learn how to fly, we just have to give them the sky." Moreover, their story is a testimony of how women can bring economic growth, innovation, and creativity to an organization through their ingenuity, dedication, and hard work.



