Three Meme Coins That Every Crypto Investor Should Be Interested In Amid The Ongoing Bear Market - Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Big Eyes Coin

With the ongoing bear market in full swing, many crypto investors are left with no choice but to abandon their favored crypto investing strategy in favor of a more feasible approach that can guarantee the safety of their assets and the continuity of their businesses. Long-term cryptocurrency investing is one such strategy. However, its chances of success depend entirely on the crypto invested in. For this reason, this piece highlights three highly promising cryptos that could make fantastic long-term cryptocurrency investments in the current climate. Here’s all you need to know about Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Dogecoin (DOGE): OG Meme Coin Still Trending Upward

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the largest meme coin by market cap and the leading pioneer of the meme coin movement. As the original meme coin within the cryptocurrency industry, the token has inspired several other meme coins, such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Dogecoin (DOGE), like many other meme coins, is based on a popular Internet meme called the Shiba Inu dog meme and is reputable for its incredible processing power. The token is reportedly faster and more efficient at transactions than popular cryptos, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Dogecoin (DOGE) is a top ten cryptocurrency by market cap, according to data from Coinmarketcap.

Thanks to its reputation within the cryptocurrency industry, Dogecoin (DOGE) has stocks listed on top crypto platforms within the industry, including Binance, Coinbase, and Huobi Global.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Impressive Meme Coin Ecosystem Sets Blueprint

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a notable cryptocurrency within the industry and the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. The token is attributed with inspiring various meme coins within the industry, such as BitShiba, SHIBAVAX, Captain Shibarrow, and more. It is native to the Shiba Inu ecosystem, an initiative that seeks to foster decentralized community building within the cryptocurrency industry. The token powers the ecosystem and facilitates several operations within it, such as network governance and payment fees, on Shibaswap, the Shiba Inu Decentralized Exchange (DEX) platform. It also provides utility.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a completely community-oriented cryptocurrency that is second only to Dogecoin (DOGE) within the meme coin space. As an industry-leading meme coin within the industry, Shiba Inu (SHIB) possesses stock on top crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance and Coinbase.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): New Cat On The Block

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an upcoming meme coin within the cryptocurrency industry that is native to the Big Eyes crypto project; an initiative centered around the growth and development of the cryptocurrency industry. It is the first cat-based meme coin within the cryptocurrency industry and is completely community-owned. This means that its community is responsible for the future of the token and everything concerning it.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently on presale and could be a valuable portfolio addition in the current climate. For more information on the token and its native project, click here. Big Eyes Coin is currently working through its tenth stage of presale, having raised a whopping $23.5 million thus far – and showing no signs of slowing down. The Big Eyes team is planning to launch its Big Eyes Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) very soon, which will undoubtedly boost the ecosystem even more. It is also running its last-ever promotion code – LAUNCHBIGEYES200 – which gives a 200% bonus on any purchase made (which can be done via the links or buttons below. That means any purchase of $BIG will automatically be tripled – effectively guaranteeing profit from any $BIG investment.

