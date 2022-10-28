Thinoptics Readers Review - Foldable Reading Glasses That Stick To Your Phone

ThinOptics is a brand of reading glasses with a case to stick to the back of their phone so they always have access. The glasses have multiple strengths, allowing the user to customize their experience.

What is ThinOptics?

Anyone with a smartphone is naturally attached to it. These phones have made it possible for consumers everywhere to connect to the rest of the world. They can look up anything they could ever want to know and reach out to anyone they need to speak with. Most people know where their smartphone is right now, but how many know where their reading glasses are?

As crucial as a clear vision is, life gets hectic, making it hard to keep track of one more thing. Most people don't want to bring their bulky reading glasses everywhere because they are cumbersome and don't fit with the rest of their belongings. No one wants to buy oversized pockets or bigger purses to bring their reading glasses. Even if they stay home, losing them to couch cushions or even to the floor before a loud crunch tells them precisely the fate they met. What's the point of these glasses if consumers can't keep track of them? That's why there are ThinOptics.

ThinOptics solves multiple problems in one by preventing the user from losing their reading glasses yet again. They include a case, but any company can do that. Consumers can easily buy an additional case for any pair of glasses they own. The benefit that makes ThinOptics unique is the case. Instead of just offering a soft sleeve or nothing, the case for these reading glasses sticks to the back of their phone, offering convenience and highly durable support all in one.

That's not where the benefits end. These reading glasses are nearly impossible to damage and are highly compact to bring wherever the user wants. These convenient reading glasses have already gotten a lot of attention from the public. With over five million pairs already sold, it has earned awards for its Best-In-Class Design. Customers primarily rated this product 5 out of 5 stars amongst 17,000+ reviews.

How ThinOptics Works

However, their unique ability to be folded is why these glasses continue to get attention . The bendable frame doesn't skimp on quality, using some of the market's most durable materials. Their strength is so incredible users can stand right on them without cracking the frame or lenses. Plus, they are so lightweight that some consumers even forget that they have them on in the first place.

Users can choose several strengths, the first customization that consumers will benefit from, like any other pair of reading glasses. The strengths available include +1.00, +1.50, +2.00, and +2.50. They are sleek and stylish, so consumers can pair them with any ensemble, enticing friends and family to get their own.

Users will attach the case to the back of their phone. Then, fold the glasses, and insert them in the case, making it easy to keep track of.

The ThinOptics reading glasses are incredibly durable, withstanding anything that can arise during their use. They can handle anything, whether someone accidentally sits on or drops the glasses. Even with this strength, the frames are relatively lightweight, making them comfortable to wear.

Purchasing ThinOptics

The only way to get ThinOptics reading glasses is through the official website . Depending on how many pairs the user wants to keep on hand, there are a few different packages. After choosing the power of their particular set, users can choose from the following:

● One pair for $24.99

● Three pairs for $59.98

● Five pairs for $89.97

Apart from the package with just one pair, all orders are free to ship. Plus, each pair of glasses has a carrying case to protect the frames and lenses between uses.

Frequently Asked Questions About ThinOptics

Q: Will ThinOptics have anyone's prescription?

A: The lens strengths range from Low (+1.00) to Mid-High (+2.50).

Q: Are ThinOptics reading glasses durable?

A: Absolutely. The whole point is for these glasses to last. They are shatterproof and won't break, using a thermo-injection molded optical grade polycarbonate for the frames. The material is so strong that it is used in safety and ballistic eyewear.

Q: Are these lenses high quality?

A: Yes. Polycarbonate lenses are the same material consumers can get with a standard prescription pair of eyeglasses. Some of the world's most advanced optical lens manufacturers make these glasses.

Q: Will the ThinOptics lenses fit the user's nose?

A: ThinOptics frames are made to fit a variety of noses. When reading, the glasses should remain in place quite easily, thanks to the pliable bridge that puts a little pressure on the nose with the readers.

Q: What if ThinOptics glasses don't feel comfortable on the user's nose?

A: The creators offer a 30-day return policy if they don't get the experience they hope for with these reading glasses. Users can contact the customer service team to process the refund via:

● Email: email thinoptics@giddyup-support.com

Q: Is there a warranty too?

A: Yes. If there are any defects associated with the ThinOptics reading glasses, they can be fixed with a six-month warranty. However, the warranty won't cover incorrectly using the glasses, scratched lenses, or the usual damage that comes with wearing them daily (like bent frames or scratching). The warranty also doesn't cover damage from pets, vehicles, or not taking care of the glasses.

The warranty doesn't apply to stolen or lost glasses, lost screws, accidental damage, or any product that has been altered and is void if the product is replaced.

Q: How long will users have to wait to get their order?

A: The creators of ThinOptics send out the packages within 24-48 hours of their submission. The order can take 3-5 business days to arrive after. With international shipping, users will have to wait up to four weeks.

Q: Will users be notified of their shipments?

A: Yes. Once the order is placed, users receive an invoice. Then, when the order ships, users will receive further communication.

ThinOptics Summary

The ThinOptics Reading Glasses work for anyone who wants the convenience of reading glasses without worrying about losing or breaking them. The durability of ThinOptics shows that users can take them anywhere. Plus, since the case is attached directly to the user's phone case, they won't have to worry about misplacing or forgetting them. This purchase comes with a money-back guarantee, tracking details, and incredible savings for anyone buying bulk.

Visit the official website and try ThinOptics today!

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.