These Morning Hacks Might Help You Lose Belly Fat

In simple words, belly fat refers to the abdominal obesity which occurs due to abnormal eating habits, uneven drinking habits , lack of activity/exercise in the daily routine. Belly fat not only make you look chubby or fat, but it does also make your body unhealthy, as it creates a sort of laziness in your mind, so here are few morning hacks that could help you in losing belly fat.

1. Start Your Day With Glass Of Lukewarm Water – Drinking a glass of hot or lukewarm water helps in losing belly fat faster, as it helps in increasing the metabolism. Drinking hot water helps in maintaining the ideal body temperature. Hot water helps in breaking down food faster, which helps in easy digestion of food. Hot water also helps in raising the body temperature, which results in sweating that helps in removing waste products from the body.

2. Have A Mini-cardio Session – Doing cardio in the morning helps in burning the body fat as it helps in raising the heart rate for a long time, which creates high temperatures in the body, which results in sweating. A variety of cardio exercises like running, jogging, cycling, skipping, etc help in cutting down body fat, including the fat stored near the abdominal area as well. Moreover, studies have proved that 50-60 minutes of intense cardio workout daily is the most effective way of losing belly fat faster.

3. Eat Fibre And Protein-rich Breakfast – Most of us are already aware that breakfast is the first and the most important meal of the day to kickstart the day, also it keeps you energetic and less strained. Including fibre and protein in your breakfast not only helps to keep you full but it also boosts the metabolism, which is really necessary for healthy digestion of food. If you are on a keto diet , you could opt for low carbs veggies in your breakfast. On the other hand, protein rich breakfast helps in reducing your appetite and satiety hormones, while fibre rich foods would help in healthy digestion.

4. Include Probiotics In Your Diet – Probiotic supplements are nothing, but a combination of good bacteria and yeast which are naturally found in a our body. They involve bacteria that helps your body to stay healthy and work well. According to a study conducted in 2021 , probiotic supplements are proven effective in cutting down the belly fat in obese people. They could also help in maintaining the desired body weight.

5. Drink Green Tea – Drinking habits play a vital role in losing belly fat, as drinks with added sugar and other preservatives can lead to excessive belly fat, as sugar has many calories and fat stored in it. Replacing unhealthy drinks you consume in a day to healthier options like green tea will not only result in losing belly fat but might also help in increasing the metabolism of the body. Green tea has catechins, which might help in removing harmful toxicants from your body, and also helps in reducing the overall body fat percentage, including belly fat. It also helps in losing visceral fat around the abdominal area of a person's body.

6. Start Doing Morning Walk– To add walking into your routine, you can change your daily commute to office/gym, if possible. It could be really effective in losing belly fat, by keeping your body active. There is no doubt, most of us wish to have our life as much easy as possible, but if you want to burn some extra calories, walking should be taken into consideration. A study has shown that people who commute by car tend to gain more weight than non-car commuters.





