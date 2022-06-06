Therése Neaimé Has Unveiled A New Studio Release

Therése Neaimé is no stranger to making music that seamlessly breaks the usual boundaries between genres, and her most recent studio work, "Fools Gold", is no exception.

This new song feels like a very natural progression for the artist, and it showcases her beautiful voice, as well as her ability to constantly incorporate new ideas and evolve her sound, while still providing something really catchy and down to earth. For instance, the verses almost remind of Motown music, while the choruses have a much more modern indie pop vibe, with some amazing vocal hooks and some fantastic textures fueling the dynamics of the production to perfection. There is also room for a killer guitar solo, adding a charming organic touch to the mix.

"Fools Gold" is a great introduction to Therése, if you are new to this artist’s music. In addition to that, the song feels like a perfect match for the changing mood of the season!

Find out more about Therése Neaimé and do not miss out on "Fools Gold". This new studio work is now available on some of the best digital music streaming services out there.



Therése Neaimé

Therése music combines her Swedish and Lebanese heritage in a Scandipop / Arabic pop hybrid that has topped charts worldwide. She has played live in the US, Europe and the Middle East with her own band, Neaimé. She has performed for NATO troops in Afghanistan and opened up for Simply Red during their European tour.

Therése has represented the Swedish Foreign Ministry in Cairo with live performances appointed to a prominent personality to promote Swedish-Arab relations. Therése has been a brand ambassador for Volkswagen Middle East and ambassador for the Swedish Foundation for Children with Cancer.

She has appeared for the King and Crown Princess of Sweden and at several other VIP events. In 2019 and 2020, we saw her perform at Copenhagen and Cape Town Pride as the main act.

During 2017-2018, as an actress, she has had leading roles in both film and theater. Therése is also an author and has recently published her book "From dream to reality".

In January 2021, Therése won with her song "Dance Love" in the category Dance in the Hollywood Music in Media Awards as the first Swede ever. In addition to winning in Hollywood, Therése is also nominated for the Swedish Event Academy's Fool Award - the event industry's largest individual award - for daring to switch up in an industry that would otherwise stand still during the pandemic.

In January 2022, we saw her perform at the renowned GAPF - Fadimegalan 2022.