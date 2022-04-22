The Winds Of Change: Planify Shaping India's Fintech Sector

FinTech is one of the fastest emerging areas in banking and financial services. It is making the experience of banking and finance more intuitive, personalized and empowering. The convergence of financial services and exponential technologies will be key to build a strong digital economy, and lead India’s transformation.

Armed with new data and analytics capabilities, asset light platform and almost zero processing costs, FinTechs companies are complementing and in some cases challenging the traditional banking and financial services institutions globally.

Planify Capital Private Limited is a fintech company that aims to build India's biggest private equity marketplace. It helps startups and entrepreneurs for fundraising by providing seed funding, start-up funding, and growth funding through accredited investors.

The company offers pre-IPO, Upcoming IPO & private equity through secondary share sales by providing liquidity to angel Investors, AIFs, VC, and Private Equity funds. It helps employees unlock their net worth by liquidating ESOP of employees, pool of employees, or startup ESOP sale program. It offers to sell the startup and business to help founders make an exit and pass the baton to the new founders.

Planify entered the private equity market at the beginning of 2019 and is now the market leader, with over 250 unlisted companies trading with them and a substantial number of companies partnering with them on valuation and fundraising. Currently, they serve over 10,000+ investors, with plans to grow to about 50,000 in the coming years.

It is one of the chosen start-ups for investment in the private equity market. It is a self-funded, bootstrapped company that is financially self-sufficient. It is a profitable venture and the company has experienced 300% growth in the first year and 1000% growth in the second year of its establishment.

Rajesh Singla, Founder & CEO, Planify said, "Planify understands the challenges of raising the capital of an entrepreneur to expand a business or the startup and thereby, assists start-ups in making this process easier and more exciting. Planify gives founders the freedom to focus their time and energy in setting up core business activities like strategy, sales, expansion to gaze the fiercely competitive arena by providing the capital they need. These backed-up startups will create more employment opportunities in India."

"Furthermore, earlier startups only had banks as a source of capital which used to look for the credibility and the scope of these companies in the future market. This made the process more complex and difficult for a company that is in its initial stage. With the FinTech solutions in the market, the startups now have more options and ways in which they can work towards growth" he added.

Singla stated, "Planify provide funding to startups and small companies. They ease the process of managing a business by using automation technologies, less documentation, providing lending, expense tracking and invoicing, usage of various tools, and by providing a range of FinTech products and services. These services help startups to grow."

The company has crossed 150 crores in turnover in the current fiscal year, with the company anticipating a surge in the next 10-12 months. Planify has an employee strength of 50+ people right now and is expected to hire roughly 200 people in the coming months for various positions. The company aspires to become India's most popular platform for raising funds for enterprises and trading in the private market.

The curation of Planify emerged from the need to bring cutting-edge tech to the 42 Billion $ fundraising market and 77 billion $ private equity which is completely unorganized. This young firm wants to capture the maximum market through a solution like never before in India. The vision is to be the go-to place for the entrepreneurship and startup wave in India.

Planify also provide peer comparison, swot analysis and latest updated information via news feed and web services, which are automatically integrated and pull information through which investors can track corporate events, key speech, and latest information from management on hot PreIPO, Upcoming IPOs, and growing start-ups that are tradeable and are not tracked by financial websites.

The Indian FinTech market is a unique microcosm of entrepreneurs, incumbent institutions, BigTech firms and regulatory players all working together in some shape or form to contribute to its growth. A lot of entrepreneurs are also beckoning their FinTech startups towards maturity by applying for IPOs.

For more information please visit: https://www.planify.in/