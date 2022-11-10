The Unplugged Launches Winter Skincare For Acne-prone Oily Skin

The Unplugged introduces a new line of products that combine the best of skincare with the goodness of nature. Unplug and take a break from temptation with these simple natural skincare solutions.

Winter has arrived, and with it, the desire to invest in a new line of skincare and moisturisers that vastly outperforms your current product. This can be a daunting task, especially if you have acne-prone skin that is difficult to care for. Any product containing harmful chemicals may cause an acne outbreak on your skin, but the Unplugged uses the right blend of natural ingredients in all of its products to suit all skin types, including acne-prone skin.

About the brand

The Unplugged is a contemporary skincare brand launched in June 2021. The brand offers a cherished skincare range that is completely natural and contains the goodness of nature that works wonders on your skin. The brand's goal is to simplify the skincare process for even the most inexperienced users. The Unplugged believes in bringing transparency to their customers, which is why it quickly received praise from a large number of repeat customers. Its products are available on a variety of e-commerce platforms, including Flipkart, Amazon, RootsNatural, Kindlife and, of course, The Unplugged website.

About the founder

Naina Agarwal, a nature lover, founded the Unplugged. Her love of nature has always inspired her to bring the best natural gems to our skincare. Naina Agarwal is an IIM graduate who has worked for large consulting firms. She left her stable job to relive her inspiration and make her dream of setting up the Unplugged a reality. Naina believes in making things easier for others by simplifying everything. 'Uncomplicate and unplug to simplify life,' says Naina. Keeping this in mind, the brand simplifies the hectic skincare routine by offering the best yet most basic products.

Products and USPs

The Unplugged offers a wide range of products infused with nature's love and care. All of its products are expertly formulated using the finest ingredients sourced from Europe and India. They are all free of harmful chemicals, artificial colours, and fragrances, making them suitable for all skin types in the long run. The Unplugged carries everything from serums and toners to moisturisers and shampoo bars.

New product in the line

The Unplugged introduces its new product – HydraClear oil-free moisturiser for oily and acne-prone skin, which contains Salicylic acid, Willow Bark, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic acid, and other well-known compositions that work wonders on oily, comination & acne-prone skin, including sensitive skin. It has a light weight and non-greasy formula that absorbs easily without clogging the pores and thus deeply moisturises, reducing the chances of acne breakouts. Green Coffee and Niacinamide is included in the product to give your skin a natural glow.

“My forehead gets oily during midday during all seasons. This product is suiting me well. It is not heavy for the skin, the texture is perfect. Also, I am not getting new acne for some time.”, says Nikhil, a customer on the website. Another customer, Neha, reviewed on the website “It didn’t clog pores and doesn’t sting acne skin. Loving the product!”

Buy it along with The unplugged Toner & Facial Mist to feel the calmness on your skin if you are dealing with active acne.

If you’re plunging into a phase of self-care, thinking about what the best skincare products for your skin type are, give your skin a break by treating it with the goodness of purely natural products that nourish and protect it. Check out The Unplugged range today.