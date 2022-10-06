The Ultimate Checklist For Travelling To Iceland

Iceland is a gorgeous, natural wonderland with jaw-dropping scenery, friendly people, and delicious food. However, it can be hard to know where to start when preparing to visit the Land of Fire and Ice—that’s why we put together this Iceland travel checklist of the things you need to know before you go. With this advice, you’ll be well on your way to having an incredible trip.

Preparing For Your Trip

There are a few things you need to do before going on your round-trip flights to Iceland. If you're flying domestically, check the airline website or give them a call so that you can arrange any discounts or preferred seating arrangements. Make sure your passport is up-to-date and prepared. Carry travel insurance that will cover medical emergencies and delays in transit.

What Should I Do

Although there are many activities in Reykjavik, it is also worth going out of the city and exploring the natural beauty. Plan ahead for your travel itinerary by checking out what you should do during your trip to Iceland.

What Foods Should I Eat

It's hard to find unique restaurants and cuisines in Reykjavik, which is why travellers are always on the lookout for new and exotic food. There are three main types of traditional Icelandic food that you should try while you're here: lamb, seafood, and hotdogs. The restaurant Kaffihús Vesturbæjar is a great spot if you want seafood since they specialise in fresh fish straight from the North Atlantic Ocean.

Icelandic Language 101

Speak slowly and enunciate your words, as the Icelandic language is not a difficult one to pronounce. Keep in mind that you will not be understood if you speak too quickly. Make sure to learn some of the basics before leaving home: ‘Afsakið mig’ translates as ‘Excuse Me’, and ‘Þakka þér fyrir’ is ‘Thank You’. It’s important to mind your manners but if you aren’t confident in saying them out loud, you can create some flashcards of a few phrases so you can use them in a pinch.

Is Winter Travel Too Difficult

Iceland is one of the most beautiful and unique places in the world, but it can also be pretty difficult if you aren't prepared. If you're not used to these winter temperatures, pack plenty of warm clothing that insulates your body and head properly. In addition, make sure that any boots or shoes are waterproof and also lined with natural sheepskin for insulation.

How Much Does it Cost

Every traveller knows that travelling can be pricey. The price you see on Expedia is not the end of your costs, as there are many fees and taxes you will incur before arriving at your destination. Taking a flight from the States to Europe, for example, could cost between $500 and $700. Add a few other expenses (like transportation, accommodations and food) on top of that and suddenly you're spending hundreds more dollars than originally planned.