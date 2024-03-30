SANY India holds a powerful presence across India and South Asia as a leading provider of Construction Machinery. It has invested significantly in infrastructure development, research, and manufacturing capabilities in Pune’s Chakan facility with INR 1000 crores, and has established itself in various business domains.
Its array of products ranges from earthmoving, lifting, foundation, mining, ports, concrete, and roads, to renewable energy solutions; and its machinery includes excavators, cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, piling rigs, compactors, and more. Committed to delivering superior quality and innovations to its clientele, SANY India has built a robust network of 42 dealers and 260 touchpoints nationwide.
Leading at the forefront of manufacturing of construction equipment, SANY India has received the title of ‘Best Contribution to India’s Infrastructure Development’ at the Outlook Business Spotlight’s Business Icons Awards 2023. SANY has also been awarded and has proudly secured the title of “Emerging Bestseller” in Piling Rigs, Crawler Cranes, and Truck Cranes at the esteemed 11th Annual Equipment India Awards 2023. These recognitions showcase the company’s dedication and commitment to innovation and excellence in the industry. Renowned for their durability and efficiency, SANY’s Construction Equipment is preferred by Indian construction firms, contributing to the milestone of over 5000 sales across various machinery categories, including Crawler Excavators, Mini Excavators, cranes, and motor graders during CY 22-23.
SANY India is led by Mr. Deepak Garg who hails as the Managing Director. Sanjay Saxena leads the Sales Marketing and After Sales, who is the Chief Operating Officer of the company, for India and the South Asian region. Under his leadership and guidance, SANY has attained success within the Construction, Material Handling, Port, and Mining Equipment Industry. Mr. Saxena holds responsibilities for Sales, Marketing, and Customer Support functions, managing business operations valued at INR 6000 Cr.+ in all six product verticals of SANY India. He is known for his notable contributions to the company. In the same organization, before assuming the role of COO, he served as the Director-Heavy Equipment Business, being instrumental in demonstrating SANY’s presence in India and South Asia. He has even served in key positions such as Senior Vice President, Business Head, and Vice President within the Heavy Equipment division, and has successfully managed critical product lines.
Mr. Saxena’s educational background describes more about his leadership qualities. He holds a B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering with a PGDMM from Kamla Nehru Institute of Technology, Sultanpur(UP), and a PGDMM in Marketing Management from Indira Gandhi National Open University(IGNOU). Adding to this, he has secured a Digital Marketing and Analytics and AI program from Northwestern Kellogg School of Management.
SANY India’s client base holds a diversity of reputed organizations. At present, it is catering to the needs of industry players across different segments. Its client list consists of all players who provide all aspects of Infra development, like Earthwork, Roads, Ports, Airports, Railways, Metros, Bridges, Mining, Renewable energy etc. The company’s commitment to providing top-notch construction, material handling, port, and mining equipment solutions to industry leaders can be seen as evident in its partnerships with its clients.
SANY India stands as the driving force behind India’s transformation into a new era of prosperity and sustainable growth. Hailing as the leading provider of innovative and sustainable construction equipment solutions, the company continually empowers the nation’s infrastructure development, promoting economic progress, and shaping a brighter future for its compatriots. Through its world-class manufactured construction equipment, SANY has gained a positive name for quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, something which keeps the company distinguished from its contemporaries. SANY India is proud to be an integral part of the transformative Naye Bharat ka Nirmata initiative, contributing wholeheartedly to the vision of a prosperous and sustainable India. Such achievements pave the way for a better tomorrow for the infrastructure development landscape, adding a new dimension to innovations.