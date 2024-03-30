SANY India is led by Mr. Deepak Garg who hails as the Managing Director. Sanjay Saxena leads the Sales Marketing and After Sales, who is the Chief Operating Officer of the company, for India and the South Asian region. Under his leadership and guidance, SANY has attained success within the Construction, Material Handling, Port, and Mining Equipment Industry. Mr. Saxena holds responsibilities for Sales, Marketing, and Customer Support functions, managing business operations valued at INR 6000 Cr.+ in all six product verticals of SANY India. He is known for his notable contributions to the company. In the same organization, before assuming the role of COO, he served as the Director-Heavy Equipment Business, being instrumental in demonstrating SANY’s presence in India and South Asia. He has even served in key positions such as Senior Vice President, Business Head, and Vice President within the Heavy Equipment division, and has successfully managed critical product lines.