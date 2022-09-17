The TechDroider, Vaibhav Jain, Excels in Creating Technological and Concept Videos for his Digital Audience

Digital platforms have emerged as a revolution in the world of digitization. It has created a new era of technology. It is a dynamic way to reach the audience with the help of innovative and engaging content. Audience engagement and involvement matter the most to keep the show up and running regularly.

With the trending usage of the Internet and the emerging digital content, Mr. Vaibhav Jain, popularly known as the TechDroider, has been making news lately with his engaging content. He is a 26-year-old YouTuber and Blogger who creates interesting conceptual videos on the latest technology and gadgets.

His expertise is in providing visual content to his audience regarding how to guide videos, latest rumours, leaks, tech-related news, gadget launches, gadget reviews and much more. He has an enormous following of almost 500K subscribers on YouTube and more than 195 Million cumulative views.

His YouTube and Telegram profiles have been verified successfully till now. He is waiting for his other social media profiles to be verified soon. He is currently present on Facebook at https://facebook.com/Vaiibhavjaiin, Twitter at https://twitter.com/vvaiibhav and Instagram at instagram.com/techdroider. Because of his engaging and insightful content, well-known publishing houses adapt videos and content of TechDroider. Brands like Forbes, TheVerge and CNET have quoted his work quite a few times in their articles.

Mr. Jain started TechDroider’s YouTube channel along with his studies. While completing his education in Multimedia and web technology, he came across the thought of starting his YouTube channel https://youtube.com/c/TechdroiderOfficial. In the years that have followed, there has been no turning back.

He had his vision and mission very clear and focused. The post received approval from Google news for his website, and the YouTube journey started smoothly. With a daily dose of content and videos, Vaibhav started exploring different genres and quality of content.

Depending on the changing trends and audience choices, Vaibhav kept altering and innovating his content to meet the needs. He had reached a mark of 100K subscribers on YouTube by January 2019. With all his passion and dedication, he is well known for his hard work and innovation.