Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
The Tech Outlook Collaborates With International News Agency Globenewswire

The Tech Outlook, a tech news publisher, has taken another giant step forward by joining hands with international agency GlobeNewswire.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 5:46 pm

The Tech Outlook, a tech news publisher, has taken another giant step forward by joining hands with international agency GlobeNewswire. 

Officially announcing the collaboration, founder of The Tech Outlook, Mohit Gadhok said, "We are glad to inform the avid news readers that we have joined hands with one of the most liable news agencies GlobeNewswire, and henceforth will be working together to reach out to as many potential consumers as possible. This collaboration will also help both the organisations in serving what's best and authentic." 

For the unversed, The Tech Outlook has been running since 2019, offering people in-depth analysis of every section of the news, ranging from politics, entertainment, gadgets, automotive industry, cyber security, and much more. 

In an interview given earlier, founder Gadhok had revealed that the company is growing at an extraordinary rate. "It's been a thrilling and rewarding journey to watch this portal grow and become a huge success story in my life. The strong content team is the core behind achieving these milestones time and again," Gadhok had said.

