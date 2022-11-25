The Soon To Be 01 Million Journey Of CrayLyf Rohit

Rohit Sharma also known as “CrayLyf Rohit” is a IT employee. He started his journey back in 2018 as a Youtuber. Rohit & his wife Shilpa are becoming the nation’s viral couple, as because of their content on their channel on YouTube CrayLyf Rohit & Shilpa. The channel has a pretty family oriented content with the daily vlogs. The couple is loved for their constant pranks on each other and family members which major of their audience connects with. The Channel is about to touch the 900K mark and is expected go 01 Million by the year end.



Rohit & Shilpa recently have got so many good news in their lives from, Rohit Becoming the tourism promoter for the UP Government, to they becoming the parents. Recently this power couple started the new phase of their lives as they got a new member to their family.





During a recent conversation with our correspondent Rohit & Shilpa opened up their hearts to some interesting Questions.





1) How do you manage your professional IT job with daily vlogs ?



Ans :- All thanks to Work From Home, which is like according to me, best thing has happened for employees like me who can also follow there passion for example v-logging along side permanent Job. Though, I only put up a vlog alternative days so that I can manage My Permanent Day Job and YouTube.





2) How do you describe the journey from first 1000 to soon to be 900K Subscribers.



Ans :- Unbelievable. I never thought i will be having 900k subscribers ever in my life. I was always like a trouble making guy in my house. So, First 5 subscribers were my Mother, Father, Sister, Brother and My another google account. Then i got married to Shilpa, and from there on we pushed our channel to 1000k subscribers and then so on. And trust me the time we were running our channel was the worst time in the whole world as it was a covid days. Me and Shilpa also use to trouble each other before our marriage but after marriage we also started capturing it in videos and i started sharing to whole world through YouTube. And trust me the response we had from our subscribers for example "Bhaiya Bhabhi during these negative times you are doing a wonderful job of making people laugh". These kind of comments motivated us a lot and pushed ourself to make different kind of entertaining vlogs apart from regular daily life vlogs. Then we never stopped and here we are 900k and we will not stop.

I just wanted to make entertaining Family vlogs and make people happy who are also working like me in a Permanent Job. I mean whats wrong to take your 10-12 minutes of time out of your life and laugh a little?





3) Rohit you’re known for pranking the family members so can the audience expect any upcoming pranks on your son Rishi soon ?



Ans :- That future will tell. But till now Me and Shilpa both has decided that we will try not to include our son Rishi in our vlogs until he is able to take his own decisions. He should have his own private life first.





4) Rohit do you feel any change in life after becoming a creator now ?



Ans :- Yes, My Brain works 24*7 now. I mean i have to think all the time that what should i upload next and show my audience different learning and entertaining story through my video every alternate days. But it is kind of fun though that I have become story teller.





5) Rohit & Shilpa you both love travelling so what are the top 5 places you want to visit in your bucket list.



Ans :- Since Me and Shilpa both are travel freak. And we decided that first we will cover our India first. So it should be #1 Chadar Trek #2 Lakshadweep #3 Sikkim #4 Kanyakumari #5 Meghalaya