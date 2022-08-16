The Pace Of Shift Towards Green And Renewable Energy Is Gradual But Steady

Fossil Fuels like Oil and Coal are being heavily used in the energy sector since the Industrial Revolution. These are primarily non-renewable sources of energy and these and these sources get exhausted over time. Above all, they cause detrimental impact on the environment. When Fossil fuels are burned, they give out large amounts of greenhouse gases like Carbon dioxide that tend to increase the global temperature and also act as one of the primary causes global warming. India and many other countries around the World, are on a track to adopt cleaner as well as renewable sources of energy. Renewable energy is the energy produced from sources which are not limited and can be replenished over time. Wind, Solar energy, hydropower energy, Energy derived from Biofuels, Biomass and Hydrogen are cleaner sources of energy when compared to Energy derived from conventional fossil fuels.

On the account of World Biofuel day which is on August 10th 2022, Pan Oleo Energy conducted a large scale green energy demonstration and awareness campaign in locations across Chennai and Bangalore City.

Mr.Vasanth JB, Green Energy enthusiast and Chief Operating Officer of Pan Oleo Energy asserted that “Adoption of Biofuels in a large scale, is the need of the hour to combat the climate change, global warming as well as problems caused by air pollution generated from the extensive usage of fossil fuels. Biofuels are derived from agricultural wastes, organic wastes from plants and animals and hence they are renewable in nature”.

He added that Currently, Ethanol is one of the major Biofuel, which is derived from molasses (waste from sugarcane industry), waste grains and other agricultural wastes. Ethanol can be blended in petrol and can be used in petroleum engines. Increase in usage of biofuel like Ethanol reduces substantial carbon emissions, which has also helped in reduction of carbon footprints as well as emission of greenhouse gasses.

Biodiesel is another biofuel which is used as an alternative for conventional diesel derived from petroleum. Many countries around the world have advocated blending of biodiesel in petroleum diesel for usage in transportation sector. Biodiesel is derived from wastes oils/ fats generated from plant and animal sources. Usage of biodiesel will help in reduction of carbon footprints and emission of greenhouse gases. Pan Oleo Energy, which is a large scale biodiesel manufacturer conducted campaigns which demonstrated the usage of biodiesel to public and impact of usage of biodiesel on environment as well as engines.

Mr. Vasanth JB also emphasized that the pace of adoption of green energy is slow but going on a steady and commanding pace. He also added the hydrogen is the next big thing in energy sector. Countries across the globe are investing in green hydrogen, which has huge potential in the future and which is the means for the planet to take a great leap forward towards decarbonization.