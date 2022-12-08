The Next Meme King - Big Eyes Coin Looks To Become The Next Leading Meme Coin That Will Leave Cardano And Litecoin In The Dust

Cryptocurrencies are playing a role in the world economy. Although cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are originally from Japan, they have rapidly become popular due to their unique features. The rise of cryptocurrencies has started, and it's time for businesses to prepare drastically so they don't end up on the wrong side of crypto-economics.

In the year 2023, people are likely to pay daily living expenses with cryptocurrencies. As a result, people worldwide will save money rather than accumulate wealth. Big Eyes (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency in the market to create wealth for its users. It aims to shift wealth from the traditional banking system to the DeFi ecosystem, allowing users to make money in the web3.0 space and experience its benefits simultaneously.

Big Eyes (BIG) Coin Arrives Nudging The Competition

Big Eyes (BIG) is a new community token with the purpose is to redistributing income within the DeFi ecosystem and protecting key parts of the global ecosystem. It is a blockchain environment that promotes hypergrowth using non-fungible tokens(NFTs). In return, it gives users access to more content and events, making it worthwhile to get on blockchain hypesship.

This platform was not designed to be funny or shareable: it also plans to protect oceans and show people how to keep them that way. It plans to give 5% of holders' earnings to non-governmental groups which work on sea and water life preservation. In addition, big Eyes (BIG) Developers intend to host annual NFT events and bring NFTs from the top 10 projects together. Community members will have a chance to win tokens, prizes, merch, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). With this system in place, this platform will be the first to know about any development.

Cardano (ADA) Goes From Strength To Strength

Cardano (ADA) was developed by Charles Hoskinson in 2015, a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform for executing smart contracts, and aims to provide more advanced functionality than any previously developed protocol. Its primary objective is to deliver scalable, secure, and robust technology for running financial applications that millions of consumers can use reliably daily.

Cardano (ADA) enables people to skip the middleman, which includes banks and other financial institutions, to transact directly and on a permission-less basis with other entities. This protocol uses a Proof-of-Stake system in which currency owners are tasked with validating transactions in exchange for rewards. This staking reward will be an attractive way to earn income.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) Zips Into Action

Google engineer Charlie Lee developed Litecoin (LTC). The currency's first use case was exchanging money over the internet more quickly and cheaply than usual. As a result, Litecoin (LTC) is now being used as an alternative to Bitcoin (BTC). Litecoin (LTC) is a form of digital cash that uses blockchain technology and offers faster transactions than Bitcoin and more anonymity. In addition, it was initially intended to be used solely by those trying to avoid any central banks or governments- this makes it an attractive choice for those who oppose government jurisdictions.

Big Eyes (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency currently in its presale stage and has massive potential to be the next big crypto project due to its features and the utilities it offers. The project has raised over $3 million in the presale stage, and experts predict that by the end of this year, it will go up to $50 million. Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC) are facing high competition in the market, and users might not get as high profits as Big Eyes (BIG) and might face scalability issues in the future.

