The Male Society Should Know About Menstrual Irregularities, Fitness and Nutrition Expert Nawaz Shaikh Talks OnOptimising PCOD Naturally Without Pills

Nawaz Shaikh, the founder & CEO of FITX Transformation, where we provide holistic lifestyle & disease optimization solutions via fitness & nutrition programs. Today, I will throw some light on “Polycystic Ovarian Disease or syndrome”.

Firstly, it’s wise to know the difference between PCOD & PCOS? Usually, a certain Indian society-mindset prevails of not speaking about openly & if they do, they give non-medical advices considering it as a taboo. I feel it’s the males of the house who doesn’t pay attention to this condition. They avoid talking about it openly with there loved ones.

Right now, every 1 out of 5 females are victims of PCOS/D lifestyle disorder. In near future, the divorce rates will be striking high as females would not have the efficiency to give birth & yet everyone will blame the girl for it, rather than comfortably &supporting to solve her issues with medical knowledge before hand.

So What is PCOD?

Each woman has two ovaries which releases an egg alternately every month. The ovaries produce androgens or male hormones in minute quantities. PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) is a condition where the ovaries release a lot of immature or partially-mature eggs which eventually turn into cysts. Some of the common symptoms are abdominal weight gain, irregular periods, male pattern hair loss and infertility. In this condition, the ovaries usually become enlarged and secrete large amounts of androgens that can cause havoc with a woman’s fertility and her body.

What is PCOS?

In women with PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome), the ovaries produce higher levels of androgen than usual, which interferes with the development & releasing of the eggs. Some of the eggs develop into cysts, which are the little sacs filled with liquid. Instead of being released during ovulation, these cysts build up in the ovaries and at times even get enlarged.

According to me, one of the major reason is lifestyle stress, breakdown due to anxiety & depression of finance, personal & professional relationship, family & marriage, violence & many more..

The main Symptoms of PCOD: Irregular menstruation - The monthly cycle becomes irregular, infrequent or prolonged. At times, the periods are skipped or there is an absence of menstruation.

Heavy menstrual bleeding - Women may experience heavy bleeding which may last from 7 days to more. This happens due to low levels of progesterone hormone periods - Heavy bleeding can cause excruciating menstrual cramps or severe pain in the lower abdomen.

Hair growth - Excessive hair growth is observed on face and body including the back, belly and chest.Acne - PCOD also causes small pimples or acne on the face, chest and upper back.Weight gain - It leads to obesity in some cases. This lowers the self-confidence of women further causing mood swings and low motivation.Hair loss - Hair on the scalp recedes sometimes bald patches are also observed on the scalp.Poor sexual life - negative social relationships, negative self-image and sleeping patterns. PCOD also causes heavy depression and anxiety in women.

Natural Remedies for PCOS

First key to its improvement which is in fact mandatory is to keep PCOS in check through a healthy diet and lifestyle. Therefore jumping directly to oral medication is not recommended from my side. Rather lets fix the lifestyle initially by focusing on natural ways to regulate your hormones, circadian rhythm, micro body rhythms, period rhythms and so on.

• Avoid processed food and stick to home cooked meals.

• Daily exercise is a must even if it’s just 20 minutes of walk.

• Macro balanced whole some meals with optimum protein.

• Include lot of veggies with every meal for insulin control.

• 7-8 hours of sleep to balance the micro rhythms of the body.

• Have early dinner so the body automatically gets into a fasting mode.

How does FITX helps in curing such hormonal issues ?

Food is the greatest supplement & how do we use these micronutrients to optimize our health is what we teach our clients.

Our FITX experts provide low GI diet plans customized according to the body composition and goals of the person. 90% of our female clients are facing obesity with menstrual issues. Our team along side doctors create a well programmed holistic plan to provide perfect sustainable results by optimizing the hormones with easy home based workout routines and mental health consultations to keep the clients very motivated through out the whole journey.

Not only we have helped more than 800+ females to counter their medications but also changed their lifestyle as a complete holistic aspect. Our patients are now are filled with energy, amazing toned body, their hormones are flourished, hair & skin looks beautiful, their period cycles are perfect on time and the best part is fitness has become a daily part of their lifestyle.

