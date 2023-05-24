The Lotus Salon Franchise Model: A Proven Formula For Success In The Competitive World Of Beauty And Hair Care

Lotus Salon Franchise, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing salon franchises, announced today the availability of new franchise opportunities allowing aspiring beauty entrepreneurs and stylists to own a salon under their name. This surge in availability of this simple yet compelling franchise opportunity for interested entrepreneurs is fuelled by Lotus Salon's vision to expand to 5000 salons by 2025.

The unique Lotus Salon franchise model will serve as a proven formula to establish a successful business in the competitive world of the beauty and hair care industry.

"The Covid-19 pandemic's mandated closures hugely impacted the salon industry. But at the present date, we are seeing our franchise model coming out strong with a surge in our salon businesses. The demand for opening salons is relatively high at the moment. The increased interest of beauty entrepreneurs and stylists represents this pretty accurately,” said Aditya Kapoor, the owner of Lotus Salon Corporation.

Aditya Kapoor added, "We are energized to know that the Lotus Salon Franchise model resonates with so many stylists, beauty entrepreneurs, and franchisees. We would be thrilled to welcome new franchisees into our Lotus family."

Lotus Salon Franchise provides three models to franchisees. All three franchise models give rights to the franchisees to use the brand name, system, process, and billing software. In model one, the franchisee invests, and the franchisee runs the operations. Franchisee will take care of all the operational expenses and pay the Lotus Salon a six percent revenue. The monthly fee paid by the franchisee would be far less than the business generated by the franchisee by Lotus Salon brand name, systems, process, and support.

In model two, the franchisee invests, and the company runs the operations. The company will pay the franchisee a minimum guarantee of 24 percent of the total investment amount per month. The company will cover all operational expenses like salary, rent, telecom, maintenance, electricity, salon consumption, etc.

Over the years, the Lotus Salon has shown year-on-year growth. The company is now a chain of 30+ branches in India, New York, London, Singapore, and Dubai. The brand is all set to broaden its global presence with a vision to reach 5000 salons by 2025.

Lotus Salon is driven by its desire to use nail, beauty, and hair care services to make people feel and look good. The brand helps aspiring stylists and beauty entrepreneurs achieve their dreams of owning a salon. The brand is looking for franchisees who are on the same page. The brand seeks qualified candidates – including experienced stylists and industry professionals – to grow its brand footprint throughout India and beyond.

Lotus Salon was established in January 2011 with the opening of its first location in Mumbai, India. Now with 30+ locations in India, New York, London, Singapore, and Dubai, Lotus Salon is proud to offer 5000+ independent stylists and beauty professionals the benefits and freedom of salon ownership without the overhead and risk of a traditional salon opening.

Lotus Salon’s innovative salon model empowers stylists, beauty entrepreneurs, and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and careers. Lotus Salon provides beauty entrepreneurs and stylists with fully-equipped and beautiful salons alongside the tools and support they need to launch their salon business and grow in no time. https://www.lotussalonfranchise.com/