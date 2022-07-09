The Lost Book Of Remedies Reviews (USA): Does Claude Davis Ebook Work? What to Know Before Buying!

Humans are a part of Nature, even if people seem to have strayed from it. Humans have evolved from ancient prehistoric primates who lived in Nature. Some studies suggest that humans have lived in harmony with Nature for centuries. It took a few key discoveries like fire and agriculture for people to leave Nature. But even then, people lived with and relied on the natural world for sustenance. It seems obvious, then, that people will feel a deep and innate bond with Nature.

It is perhaps this bond that draws people to Nature every so often. Most people enjoy leaving the hubbub of city life to spend some time in the wild. Folks young and old often make time from their routine to go camping in Nature. Camping enthusiasts often spend a long time in the wild to find adventure. Most people enjoy the time they spend reconnecting with Nature. This activity is key to foraging for edible fruits, shrubs, and other plants. Foraging can be a tricky business, though.

Would it not be great if there were some guide for these things? Enter Dr. Nicole Apelian and her colleague, Calude Davis - experts in foraging. Both of them have individually impressive resumes and a wide experience in Nature. They set out to put their knowledge and expertise in a book to help everyone. Their efforts culminated in a book titled The Lost Book Of Remedies. This article goes into a little detail about what this book contains and who it can help.

The Lost Book Of Remedies Overview

As mentioned earlier, humans have evolved from Nature. It is natural, a word with an interesting backstory, that people feel relaxed in Nature. Many people go camping with different goals and ideas in their minds. Some people spend the weekend with their families, far from stressful urban life. Others take camping much more seriously, some even devoting their lives to it. Everyone benefits from gaining a little more knowledge of the Nature around them. Even those who may not spend much time in it.

The wild is not always a place to feel uncomfortable or at risk. People not only survive in the wild, but they can also thrive. Provided, of course, they have the right knowledge and the correct skillset. Turning to the advice of those more experienced in such matters can often help. Learning from others’ mistakes and lives is a deeply human trait. When one is in Nature, these learnings can be lifesaving.

This book by Dr. Nicole Apelian and Claude Davis can be just such a lifesaver. As the name suggests, it presents several remedies and cures that were ‘lost’. It is not that people did not know that herbs, plants, and shrubs can be medicinal. But the march of technological progress often costs people traditional knowledge. This book attempts to bring back some of that knowledge, almost a ‘re-education’. It is useful for anyone wishing to reconnect with Nature in a meaningful way.

What Does The Book Talk About?

Dr. Nicole Apelian and Claude Davis have worked together to produce this book. This book has more than 300 pages of valuable information in it. The idea behind the book is to present information about Nature that can be useful. Both Dr. Nicole Apelian and Claude Davis are experts in herbal remedies and cures. The book contains various useful descriptions of many beneficial herbs and plants. It mainly lists the flora native to North America, as that is the author’s home.

The book is aimed at a wide audience, so it contains a broad range of information. It talks in detail about several different herbs, plants, and shrubs. The authors, being experts themselves, delve into what makes these herbs special. The book talks about how to identify different useful plants and shrubs. Such knowledge can be truly lifesaving out in the wild amidst Nature. But many people may find it difficult to identify these plants using just words. The authors understand this problem all too well.

The book also has several artful depictions of all these wonderful plants. Such visual representation can make it easier to identify these plants in Nature. After all, the book would not serve its true purpose if a normal person could not use it. The book also contains several helpful appendices that have even more information. The idea is to help Joe and Jane Average on their wild and spirited adventures. The depth of knowledge and the helpful pictures should help towards this goal.

Who Are The Authors?

Both the authors have solid resumes, Dr. Nicole Apelian and Claude Davis. Dr. Nicole Apelian must be a familiar name to many people. She was part of the survival challenge hosted by The History Channel titled ‘Alone’. Beyond two seasons of roughing it out in the wild on camera, she is well-accomplished. Dr. Nicole Apelian holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from McGill University. She also has a Master’s degree in the same field from the University of Oregon. She went on to earn a Ph.D. in Sustainability Education and Anthropology.

She is a well-regarded expert in natural medicine and wellness. She learned these skills from her time with the San people from the Kalahari. These tribal folk may be the last people still practicing a hunter-gatherer lifestyle. Dr. Nicole Apelian learned much from the San people in Southern Africa. But her true test came in a very personal way and at a high cost. Dr. Nicole Apelian lives with multiple sclerosis (MS), a degenerative disease. She believes her knowledge of herbs and natural skills have helped with MS.

Claude Davis is a historical expert and a Nature enthusiast. He believes humans have a lot to gain by looking to the past and learning. True to form, Claude Davis is said to have built the log cabin in which his family lives. Living in the lap of Nature, right here in the Great American Outdoors, defines him. Claude Davis has authored a few other books on similar subjects. He loves cooking out in the open, using whatever is available around him. This rough and rugged lifestyle makes him an expert.

Who Should Buy This Book?

This wonderful book can help people identify useful plants, shrubs, and vines. Such life skills can often be difficult to learn, and having a book can certainly help. This book may be the difference between a happy and miserable trip. After all, to an average person, the Virginia Creeper and Poison Ivy look very similar.

Camping and spending time in Nature often tickles the fancy of most people. But even those who may not enjoy spending time in the wild know people who do. So, this book can make an ideal gift for an outdoorsy friend. Picking up a useful guide like this might just wake up the nature-lover in someone. It might be worth a shot for those who may be a little on the fence about the outdoors. Often, such people are afraid of finding themselves in unfamiliar territory. Reading through this book should put them at ease.

Since Dr. Nicole Apelian and Claude Davis are experts, they have much to offer. The book they are offering is aimed at a wide target audience. There is something here for everyone. People fresh to the outdoorsy lifestyle have a lot to gain here. But even those with a few years of experience living it rough may find something in it.



Advantages And Benefits

● Dr. Nicole Apelian and Claude Davis are experts in living outdoors. They have survived this rough lifestyle with nothing but their wits and body. Such rugged outdoorsy people have a wealth of knowledge in their repertoire.

● This book has a wealth of knowledge, information, tips, and tricks. It draws from the great skills and experiences of Dr. Nicole Apelian and Claude Davis. It described several common herbs, plants, and shrubs in North America.

● It is aimed to help people with a wide range of skills and preferences. It has something in it for almost everyone. Even the most skilled and experienced camper can find something here.

Disadvantages And Downsides

● This book only features flora that is native to North America. But given how easily invasive species have spread, it could still be useful.

● Readers may wish to consult other similar works to broaden their knowledge. Especially when it comes to matters about allergies and drug interactions.

Pricing Options

Buyers should note that The Lost Book Of Remedies is only sold on its official website. It is not officially available on any other website or physical store.

It is available for purchase on the official website for USD 37.



Refund Policy

Every purchase has a 100% refund guarantee. Dissatisfied customers can contact the team by emailing them at support@theplantbook.com. They have 60 days to initiate the refund process.

Conclusion: The Lost Book Of Remedies

This book can be a wonderful addition to any person’s collection. It describes several useful plants and herbs in North America. It can make the next outdoor trip much more fun and enjoyable.



