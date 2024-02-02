The Institution Of Marriage Will Shut By Next Decade

To understand our oneness, we have to first understand our separateness.

We have to go back to basics of understanding what we really are.

Let me start by dropping a truth bomb here. After much self-reflection, visiting my own duality and an intense research, I have come to the conclusion that men and women have both masculine and feminine energies in them. Yes we carry both energies in us. And that’s what makes us a complete human being.

When both these energies are in balance within us, we achieve a union within. We call it divine union or Love Vipassana. And when we are in imbalance within, we attract Hell. Because today we are getting more and more imbalanced as human beings, we are manifesting this battle of genders, failed marriages, hatred, competition in our work environment and in short a corrupted world. In fact in context of marriage, if we observe we are slowly moving from failed marriages to late marriages to no-marriages because we have totally lost the faith in the other. And this really is, very sad. If this continues, the institution of marriage will shut down soon. Hence an increased need for Love Vipassana. www.lovevipassana.com

Let me explain this in a little more detail.

I am not the first person talking about it. Yogis call it Ida Pingla, Chinese Philosophers call them Yin and yang, Scientists call them Right brain and Left Brain. And when we evoke both masculine and feminine energies in us, we become a complete human being.

How to do that?

Let’s understand the two energies(Masculine & Feminine) in their totality first. Both carry positive and negative aspects.

1)Positive masculine and distorted masculine.

2)Positive feminine and distorted feminine