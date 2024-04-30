The Indian Navy Has Introduced A New Helpline Supported By SAN Softwares, Providing Assistance To Navy Personnel And Veterans

In a recent talk with Mr. Jagwant Singh, the founder and CEO of SAN Software, he proudly highlighted their customization of solutions for the Indian Navy- leveraging extensive experience with other government entities like implementing office telephony systems in various Indian Army Cants; additionally, they provided SanCCS for M.P. Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited and GAIL in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Software for SanTMS and WhatsApp Bot solutions for HARDA in Madhya Pradesh through various channel partners. The company ensures continued support pre- and post-implementation, underscoring their commitment to client satisfaction. With this software, the aim is to streamline support processes, ensuring optimal assistance throughout users' journeys.