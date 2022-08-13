The Home Doctor Reviews (USA): Is Practical Medicine for Every Household PDF Book Legit?

When Venezuela's economy crumbled, power and running water ran short. Hospitals and pharmacies had no analgesics, antibiotics, or medical supplies. However, they have developed amazing coping mechanisms for such circumstances, which are taught in the guide.

The Home Doctor is available in both digital and physical formats. The book contains a variety of medical treatments, strategies, and step-by-step instructions for addressing common health issues and crises at home. People will also learn to keep a patient calm while waiting for an ambulance.

The approaches utilized by Venezuelans are researched and implemented in several nations. Venezuelan physicians created these techniques to treat patients without the essential medical resources. As they read it, people will discover a significant number of such affordable, no-supplies-needed treatments. Many of these processes are intended for self-application.

If individuals wish to reduce the expense of treating small ailments, they may use these strategies. However, they are most useful when the medical system cannot be relied upon. The health care systems of countries impacted by poverty, hunger, and insufficient hygiene and sanitation are inadequate. Even in developing nations, citizens cannot rely on the healthcare system amid, among other calamities, prolonged blackouts, storms, economic breakdowns, and riots.

The Home Doctor is a comprehensive handbook that concentrates on the common drugs people will require. The book also informs them about the essential medical items they should keep at home. The Home Doctor explains everything, from the signs of a heart attack to the crucial procedures one must follow before the ambulance comes. It walks one through a comprehensive list of emergency procedures during a crisis.

The book also offers a list of antibiotics, analgesics, and other over-the-counter medications that should be kept at home. Additionally, The Home Doctor describes the risks and adverse effects of utilizing expired drugs. This resource is chock-full of home cures and do-it-yourself health treatments that may be used without medical aid.

What Should Buyers Expect To Learn From The Home Doctor?

The Home Doctor is a guide that provides excellent advice, tactics, and lessons for dealing with common health issues. It is a one-of-a-kind practical handbook on medicine developed for the average guy. People can depend on this comprehensive reference on functional medicine to help them deal with non-life-threatening diseases. Here are some of The Home Doctor's most important lessons:

Ten Essential Medical Supplies

The Home Doctor includes a list of must-have medical products for every family. These supplies include medical equipment, over-the-counter (OTC) medications, and topical treatments necessary to treat various common conditions. These resources often run out rapidly. This part will teach about several less well-known but more effective alternatives to routinely prescribed pharmaceuticals.

Avoid These Errors During A Blackout

Venezuela does not always have access to electricity. Venezuelans now experience blackouts regularly. The Home Doctor includes some of the most frequent medical errors during a blackout. This section will teach how to maintain drugs that need refrigeration, such as insulin, during power outages.

Heart Attack Warning Signs and What to Do Before Help Arrives

The four unique symptoms of a heart attack are as follows:

Pain or distress in the neck, mouth, stomach, and one or both limbs.

Insufficiency of Breath

Disorientation

Cold Sweat and Nausea

These symptoms do not manifest together. People should contact an ambulance immediately on seeing even one of these symptoms.

Dangers of Using Expired Medicines

Due to a lack of available medicines in Venezuela, individuals often use outdated pharmaceuticals to treat common diseases. Dr. Maybell Nieves has direct experience with Venezuelan patients who have ingested expired drugs. This part teaches which drugs are still safe to consume after the expiry date has passed.

People will be astonished to find that even years beyond the expiry date, most pharmaceuticals in their house are still safe to ingest.

Four Essential Antibiotics

Antibiotics are powerful enough to prevent pneumonia from developing from a mild cold. This part teaches about four antibiotics with diverse chemical compositions and varied modes of action against various bacterial diseases.

A Natural Painkiller Found in The Backyard

Many natural superfoods may be found in the garden, but people do not realize it. Readers will find details of some of these natural health-promoting components in the book. In addition, they will learn about a painkiller that grows in the garden. It is a little Venezuelan plant that thrives across the United States.

How to Store Prescription Drugs

The book contains inventive methods for stockpiling drugs, such as insulin. These innovative techniques are lawful and secure.

How to Manage a Stroke

Early stroke symptoms include numbness, vertigo, disorientation, and difficulty seeing out of both eyes. When it comes to coping with a stroke, extreme caution is required. Rapid intervention may prevent the patient's irreversible harm, such as paralysis. People will learn how to detect and respond to a stroke in the stroke section.

Do-It-Yourself Protocols For Respiratory Issues

The Home Doctor is familiar with several do-it-yourself remedies for respiratory ailments such as influenza. These at-home procedures may avert hospitalization. When influenza season starts, hospitals have people with high temperatures.

One must adhere to these easy measures for respiratory difficulties at home to avoid hospitalization.

Instructions for Treating Wounds and Skin Conditions

The third chapter includes step-by-step instructions for treating skin disorders such as open wounds, scalds, insect bites and stings, etcetera.

It teaches how to treat second degree burns at home. This chapter lists over-the-counter medications and topical remedies people should store.

Stretching Techniques For Neck and Back Pain

A superficial ligament or muscle strain might result in excruciating discomfort in the neck and back. People learn a one-minute stretch that may cure most back and neck aches.

Domestic Breast Examining

Women must be able to do a breast exam at home. Nipple discharges, breast discomfort, cysts, nipple soreness, inverted nipples, and breast infections are common breast issues. If not handled promptly, these issues may become serious.

Dr. Maybell guides the reader through a series of instructions, illustrations, and flowcharts demonstrating how to assess whether anything is amiss with the breasts.

Therapeutic Value of Leeches

Leeches have been employed for centuries to hasten the healing process. They possess potent therapeutic qualities that may accelerate wound healing. They help treat hypertension or excessive blood pressure. Since they restrict blood flow, they help relieve the strain on the arteries.

Eggshell And Additional Home Remedy

This section is based on the notion that one person's garbage may become another's treasure. The book has a home remedies section describing how to make calcium tablets from eggshells. This home cure may be quite useful during food shortages.

Home Dental Treatment

It includes methods for treating severe toothaches and oral infections at home.

Difference Between Benign & Dangerous Arrhythmia

It has a section on arrhythmia and related cardiovascular issues and when to seek medical attention. It describes the symptoms of serious arrhythmias, including chest discomfort and dizziness. These symptoms are never present in less severe or benign forms of arrhythmia.

Ingrown Nail Extraction

It has an entire chapter devoted to skin and nail disorders. It has a detailed tutorial on removing ingrown nails without going to a doctor.

Home-Based Abdominal Examination

It teaches how to do an abdominal examination at home efficiently as a routine physical examination. If people feel stomach discomfort, they must determine the underlying reason to obtain expert assistance in the event of a severe condition. This section contains a schematic of nine abdominal parts that, upon touch, show the precise location of the issue.

Managing the Common Wounds Caused by Social Unrest

It teaches how to treat injuries caused by rioters amid social upheaval in The Home Doctor.

Natural Methods To Enhance Immunity

It teaches immunity-strengthening techniques using natural remedies.

Mustard Oil Treatment for Gum and Tooth Decay

The book teaches techniques for plaque removal and dental decay treatment at home and gum repair using mustard oil and salt.

Night-care Recipes To Improve Sleep

Some ingredients available in every kitchen promote sound sleep. They are listed in the book.

40 Grandparents Remedies

It describes forty practical home treatments that our grandmothers taught us. Clinical data support the effectiveness of these treatments. These treatments are useful for treating various common diseases and health issues.

A Powerful Antibiotic Found in The Garden

Certain commonly growing backyard plants work as natural doxycycline and can be used to treat pneumonia, acne, typhus and cholera.

Additional Guides With Home Doctor

Bonus No. 1 - Wild Edibles You Can Gather or Discover Near Your Home

Bonus No. 2 - Native American Natural Healing Secrets

Pricing and Refund Policy

Buyers get immediate access to The Home Doctor for a nominal charge of $37s. A shipping surcharge of $8.99 will apply on purchasing a physical copy.

There is a 60-day money-back guarantee for both the hard and digital editions of the book. Buyers have two months to test this comprehensive practical medical handbook. If they are unhappy with their purchase, they may get a full refund by contacting customer care.

Last Word

There will be instances when people cannot reach a medical institution, regardless of where they reside. They must understand the fundamentals of practical medicine to handle common health conditions independently.

Being familiar with emergency procedures in life-threatening medical circumstances would be advantageous. The Home Doctor is a repository of practical medical knowledge.