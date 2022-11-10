The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods Review [Dr. Nicole Apelian] Edible Plants Guide

Our ancestors depended on nature for food and healing. Ancient folks managed every disease using certain natural herbs, tree bark, leaves, and other medicinal parts of a plant. In the olden days, folks passed the knowledge about different healing herbs from generation to generation.

Only a few people still use nature to heal and maintain good health. To benefit from wild foods, you must know to identify edible herbs and plants. Similarly, you must have the correct information on preparing the different medicinal plant parts to get quality results.

Studies show that modern medicine can support healing. Unfortunately, there is a cost to using modern drugs and medication. Side effects and some complications can arise from using particular modern doctor-prescribed medicine. For this reason, many prefer alternative medicine and natural herbs to manage various medical issues.

Fortunately, nature provides most of the healing plants freely. Still, you must know how to identify edible and harmless herbs to benefit from them.

Nicole Apelian is the author of the 319-pages colored book that can help you identify herbal wild foods that may be practically growing in your backyard. Is the book worth the hype? Who can use The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods?

What is The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods?

The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods is a 300 pages book comprising numerous natural plants that can be used for medicinal purposes and source of food. The author, Nicole Apelian, is a US-based biologist and survivalist with over two decades of experience. She claims she wrote the book after numerous years of research and first-hand experiences.

Nicole Apelian believes that plants have the power to heal and nurture. Unfortunately, modern man has minimal knowledge of the plants, herbs, and bushes that can benefit their health.

Health care is costly. Financial experts claim that most Americans will file for bankruptcy if hospitalized. In her book, The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods, Nicole Apelian claims that anyone can save money using natural plants and herbs. She alleges that nature (through plants) has the power to prevent illness and accelerate and support healing.

What is Inside the Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods?

The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods has over 400 plants that can support health and longevity. Most plants are easy to identify and grow in most regions of the world. Nicole Apelian makes it easy for readers to correctly identify these plants using pictures that are in color. The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods has high-quality pictures of each plant, making it identifiable. In addition, she has added extra features to the pant to help the readers correctly pinpoint the plant in question. Unlike similar books, The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods provides a distribution map to ensure you search for plants that are available in your area only. Similarly, each plant has a Poisonous-Lookalike section to help the readers note the difference between edible and toxic plants.

Nicole Apelian provides the medicinal benefit of each plant and a simple explanation of how to use it. Further, the Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods has multiple edible foods and simple recipes to prepare the different dishes for separate uses. Similarly, Nicole outlines the most practical methods for storing particular plants without modern technology.

Medicinal Plants inside The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods

Morel

Morel is a unique mushroom that grows in all fifty states in America. The mushroom retails at $50-$200 a pound. It is easy to identify this mushroom, and there are currently zero lookalikes. However, Nicole Apelian recommends cutting the mushroom into two; if it is hollow from top to bottom, it is the morel yeast.

Morel mushrooms can be dried and stored for extended periods. Still, the users can reconstitute morel by soaking it in water. Morel can serve as food and is ideal for boosting immunity. It naturally thrives without hassles, is easy to store, and is non-poisonous.

Nature’s Prozac

Nature's Prozac is for you if you have trouble sleeping or are anxious. The purple-flowered herb can eliminate stress and help users to gain quality sleep. It is easy to prepare a Nature’s Prozac tonic. Per Nicole Apelian, steeping one tablespoon of fresh leaves in a cup of boiling water can calm the nerves, support relaxation, and induce sleep.

Stinging Nettle

Nicole claims that the pesky plant can eliminate pain. Touching the stinging nettle can cause significant discomfort. However, some traditional herbalist claims that rubbing the fresh plant on painful joints or muscles can combat the original pain.

Cattails

Cattail is purportedly an “all-season superfood” that can keep you strong during a famine. It thrives in all seasons, and all its parts are edible. Similarly, it has high nutritive values to keep you strong.

Peppermint

Peppermint can relax the muscles support digestion, and combat IBS issues. Most people add the herb to eat and other beverages to strengthen the taste and flavor.

Lamb’s Quarter

Also known as the wild spinach, the Lamb Quarter is a potent “superweed” that supposedly saved thousands of individuals during the great depression. The nutrient-dense weed can improve immunity, prevent malnutrition, and augment blood circulation.

Reishi Mushroom

The reishi mushroom can manage multiple autoimmune issues. The wild mushroom is rich in nutrients that fortify immunity, support healthy blood sugar levels, and improve blood circulation.

Benefits of The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods

● Wild plants grow naturally without hassle or the use of chemicals.

● Wild foods are nutrient-dense and can offer multiple health benefits

● Wild foods are easy to store and non-toxic

● Using wild foods can save you money

● Gathering wild plants is a stress-free activity.

Forager's Guide To Wild Foods Pricing

The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods is only available via the official website at $37.00 . The book is available in digital and physical copies. Additionally, customers get three free bonuses, including:

● The Wilderness Survival Guide

● Household Remedies – How to Recover Naturally at Home

● 104 Long-Lasting Foods You Can Make at Home

Customers can request a refund if they are unsatisfied with their purchase by sending an email to:

● foragersguide@thelostherbs.com

Final Word

The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods provides readers with quality information on natural plants that can support health and prevent food shortages. The group of nutrient-dense weeds is scientifically proven to support health. The 319-page Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods is available in digital and hard copy. Customers get the soft copy immediately after purchase, while the hardcover book may take up to 6 days to reach the customer.

