The Fastest Growing Brand

SSVM, since 1998 backed by an invigorating atmosphere, highly qualified faculty, global and creative academic programs, and world-class facilities, is a dedicated torchbearer of quality education envisioned by its founder visionary & Managing Trustee, Dr Manimekalai Mohan. SSVM Group of Institutions is a chain of schools in Coimbatore and Mettupalayam, Tamilnadu, offering quality education for K-12, providing a range of curriculums [CBSE, Cambridge International, Matriculation (State Board), and NIOS]. SSVM Institutions offers students world-class education at all of its campuses. In creating a technologically superior and serene milieu, supported by unconventional but globally proven teaching methods, the SSVM Institutions match International Standards in academic learning by enabling a vibrant learning atmosphere with strong values and ethics and providing students with a variety of academic and extracurricular facilities to help them excel in all spheres.

Since its inception, SSVM has established a formidable reputation for delivering a holistic education rooted in Indian values and traditions to its 10K+ students mentored by more than 800 educators across its 7 campuses. It is distinguished by a state-of-the-art infrastructure, a contemporary curriculum, a student-centred pedagogy, and a multi-sports education culture that spans 25 years. With the belief that great teaching isn’t merely about imparting knowledge, but inspiring children to develop a passion for lifelong learning, SSVM encourages students to become curious, reflective, thoughtful, and decisive learners.

The modest beginnings that pave the way for big ambitions are prominently displayed by Dr Manimekalai Mohan. Her passion for learning and self-motivation drove her to pursue psychology. Over time, she founded the SSVM group of institutions offering diverse curricula and excellent educational practices. “Having passion integrated with one’s profession is the greatest advantage”, she says with conviction. The key to not feeling burned out is to love what you do. Having an innate knowledge of the opportunities and needs of every learner, Dr Manimekalai Mohan perseveres to fill the learning gaps in students. The team has worked unceasingly and unimaginably for years to get where it is today celebrating its 25th year of excellence in quality education. The SSVM continuously adapts and improves in response to the needs of its stakeholders, whom they pride themselves on always putting first. As an edupreneur, Dr Mohan made her own choice and dealt with everything that came her way with determination, spirit, and enterprise.

Dr Manimekalai Mohan,Founder & Managing Trustee, SSVM

The Journey Of An Inspiring Vision

SSVM Institutions is a chain of schools at Coimbatore and Mettupalayam, offering quality education from K-12, providing a range of curriculums (CBSE, Cambridge International, Matriculation (State Board), and NIOS).'

SSVM Institutions

SSVM Institutions is dedicated to delivering a world-class education to students on all its campuses. The educational journey of SSVM began in 1998 through Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer, a playschool that has grown into a day and residential school affiliated to CBSE. Athma-Seva - a unit for differently-abled children at one of its main campuses was concurrently initiated with a motive to develop vocational skills and prepare them for an independent life. To cater to the educational needs of children from deserving communities, SSVM Matriculation Hr. Sec. School became affiliated with the State Board system by making it affordable. SSVM set a benchmark for effectively implementing the CBSE curriculum at Coimbatore through SSVM WORLD SCHOOL, SSVM SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE, and REEDS WORLD SCHOOL. SSVM also facilitates Open Schooling (NIOS), a flexible curriculum for students who excel in sports, arts, and academics with an inherent focus to pursue their professional interests at a young age.

SSVM Institutions

The acclaimed SSVM PREPVERSITY - a NEET/IIT-JEE, CPT, NATA coaching institute demonstrates exemplary achievements and impressive academic results every year along with preparation for AISSE & AISSCE. SSVM’s efforts for academic excellence were complemented by the induction of brilliant educators and resources from across the country. Students are being placed in IITs, medical colleges, and top universities in India and abroad.

SSVM Institutions

To continue building their legacy of providing an all-embracing and international curriculum, the year 2021 also marked the opening of SSVM’s new Cambridge International School at SSVM World School in Coimbatore. This new initiative became an immediate success with the launch of the Early Years and Primary programme for children in 2021. This year, it offers Early Years (KG), Primary (Grades 1 to 5) and Lower Secondary (Grade 6) for the learners. The classes will drive up to IGCSE and A Level in the years to come. SSVM World School is also the first Cambridge Early Years centre in South India. SSVM’s Cambridge campus was designed to cultivate a global-minded student body that is exposed to a broad range of academic and conventional subjects alike.



The Latest Launches From SSVM

To continue building the legacy of providing an all-embracing and international curriculum, the year 2021 also marked the opening of SSVM’s new Cambridge International School at SSVM World School, Coimbatore. SSVM’s Cambridge campus was designed to cultivate a global-minded student body that is exposed to a broad range of academic and conventional subjects alike.

SSVM Institutions

SSVM has launched “RUH Early Years”, a brand-new early learning centre at the Race Course Coimbatore that serves kids between the ages of six months and six years. As a recent venture, the group is also launching SSVM Heritage School at Coimbatore in June 2022.

Learning sessions at SSVM Institutions

Quality Precion In Education

SSVM has thoughtfully created a healthy and green learning environment with strong values in all of its campuses to improve learners’ well-being, character, productivity, attention span and enhance the uncompromising quality of learning-teaching approaches.

The diverse arrays of academic and extra-curricular facilities and services ensure that learners surpass all pursuits of life. SSVM is premeditated to fulfil the 21st Century learners’ needs to encourage research-based, experiential and blended learning approaches to kindle their curiosity and nurture confident young learners. The students of SSVM Institutions have excelled in many National and International events. SSVM is creating a lasting record of milestones, events and successes for its learning community to look back on for years to come.

The Day and Residential Campus at Mettupalayam provides a conducive environment for the boarding scholars with healthy and hygienic food, secured stay and positive learning space.

“From foundation to fulfilment, guidance is the key to a life well-lived and to becoming the best that you can be”- opines Dr Mohan.

SSVM believes that proper guidance is a power generator to direct students towards long term well-being, to experience the motivation and encouragement that will lead them to become self-confident, innovative and insightful individuals.



SSVM is renowned for creating student-leaders with International mindedness and intercultural understanding to attain global citizenship through experiential and blended learning approach. The reputation earned over two decades as one of the top Institutions exemplifies the success of SSVM’s Educational Model as a school of global paradigm with Indian roots. The schools’ state-of-the-art campuses, situated in Coimbatore and Mettupalayam, are homes to world-class 21st-century classrooms, Conference halls, a Jubilee hall for performing grandiose theatre, art and music, an indoor swimming pool, Language, science and technology labs, outdoor gardens, Rifle range, play areas, athletic fields, stunning open spaces for study and recreation and many more. These experiences groom students to gain real-world skills based on their unique interests, enhancing overall personality, social skills and time management, serving students to ‘educe’ their own potential and set targets for the future.

The schools provide the best child-centric teaching practice and constructivist pedagogy as the norm in all subjects. As a visionary, Dr Mohan recognises the importance of equipping the country’s future generation with core critical and analytical skills.

Unernative And Evolutionary Initiatives

Since 1998, SSVM has established itself as one of the top institutions with an educational model that combines international paradigms with Indian ethos. In addition to their picturesque campus, linguistics laboratories, computer labs, 3D Printing, robotics labs, libraries, aero-modelling & simulation space, and many more unique features, they help motivate and prepare the students for the future. The uniform services at SSVM focus on leadership programmes through the National Cadet Corps, Air Wing Units, Road Safety Patrol, Cubs, Bulbuls, Scouts, and Guides. Every year, students from NCC represent SSVM in the Republic Day Parade and are awarded the title of best cadet from the honourable Prime Minister of India.

SSVM’s schools prioritize the safety and well-being of their students. Besides the comprehensive academic setting, the school also offers a range of sports, arts, and co-curricular activities, including band, yoga, air-rifle shooting, badminton, boxing, chess, swimming, horse-riding, squash, tennis, and athletics. The all-rounded exposure leads students to excel in national and international competitions like CommonWealth, Youth Olympics, International Yoga Championships, and Band Music & Marching Arts International Tournament.

The British Council’s international accreditation demonstrates the school’s dedication to ensuring students have global, holistic opportunities. The learners participate in a wide range of education expeditions, including MUNs at both national and international levels (HMUN, CUSMUN, IIMUN), university visits, summer school programmes, educational tours, research retreats, etc., which help to identify their potential and follow their passion. SSVM’s ongoing commitment to innovation is what makes them a unique educational institution.

Affiliations And Accreditions

IGBC Accreditation

IGBC

“To enable a sustainable built environment for all and facilitate India to be one of the global leaders in the sustainable built environment by 2025” is the vision of The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). SSVM group of schools has become members of IGBC and is carrying out a green audit.

IDA Accreditation

IDA

A member of the India Didactic Association (IDA), SSVM World School at Coimbatore is working towards achieving various national objectives, needs, and goals using effective teaching and learning practices.

The Duke Of Edinburgh’s International Award Programme

The Duke Of Edinburgh’s International Award Programme

With a vision to empower future minds to dream big, celebrate their achievements, and make a difference in the world, the SSVM Group of Institutions is licensed to offer the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Programme on its campuses. The Award helps young people have a sense of purpose, passion, and a place in the world, by developing transferable skills, increasing their fitness levels, and volunteering in their communities. Individually, this can have a transformative effect on a young person’s life; collectively, it can have significant effects on society at large.

College Board & College Board SAT

All SSVM Institutions are College Board members with Level 2 Code and SSVM World School is a SAT centre with Digital Testing Capability. The College Board helps more than seven million students prepare for college success and college readiness each year through programs and services such as the SAT, Advanced Placement Program, and BigFuture. In addition to measuring how prepared students are for college, the SAT provides colleges with one common data point that can be used to compare all applicants.

TEDx

A TEDx licence has been granted to the SSVM World School, Coimbatore. A TEDx event will be held on 18th June 2022. Each event is independently planned and organized. Students, Educators and Parents at SSVM are given the opportunity to participate and witness the event.

QS I-GAUGE

SSVM Institutions have been rated as institutions with high happiness index recently. The SSVM Group of Institutions is also participating in the QS I-Gauge school rating exercise. It brings together the worldwide expertise, experience, and reputation of UK based (QS) Quacquarelli Symonds, complemented by deep local knowledge of luminaries from the Indian education sector.

CIS (Council Of International Schools)

SSVM World School is a member of the Council of International Schools. The membership is reserved for schools of distinction. SSVM World School is one of only five member schools in Tamil Nadu dedicated to providing students with knowledge, skills, and abilities that will prepare them to be part of the global community. With this goal in mind, SSVM World School infuses its programs and offerings with international and intercultural perspectives to ensure that students can move ahead with the attitudes and understanding that will help them succeed wherever they may land with their studies or work. As a further commitment to enhancing student learning, SSVM World School engages in an ongoing external quality assurance process.

Career Guidance

The SSVM Group of Institutions houses a dedicated career counselling cell comprised of specialized career counsellors at each institution. In collaboration with highly skilled, trained and experienced external experts, the cell handholds each student for their higher needs by providing psychometric analysis, college/university information, courses, and scholarships individually. The students are also supported in their resume building and application process for various universities, programmes and courses globally.

Extracurricular activity at SSVM Institutions

SSVM With Endless Opportunities

SSVM caters a happy and purposeful introduction to learning for students with values for life. Just as each child has different interests, so as an individual’s learning style. The students make progress in diverse areas at their own pace and space. The School understands every learner’s needs and works closely with parents as learning partners and enhances professional development programmes and workshops for teachers to support the student’s unique learning journey. SSVM is premeditated to fulfil the needs of the 21st Century learners to encourage research-based, experiential and blended learning to develop their curiosity and look to nurture confident young learners who take pride in their achievements. SSVM develops such thoughtful, confident young learners and teachers. The education model allows students to maintain required breadth as well as depth in learning.

As a proficient educator, Dr Manimekalai Mohan understood that the future of education lies in teaching the learners’ core skills such as problem-solving, decision making, analytical skills and creating space for innovation. The SSVM schools have a host of interdisciplinary programs that provide learners with leadership opportunities to boost self-esteem in a nurturing and positive environment. The students have proven their merit everywhere they go and continue bringing laurels to their alma mater. SSVM recognizes that academic achievement is critical, but it is also vital to foster human values in students by encouraging decorum, empathy, integrity, responsibility, loyalty, and resilience.

Sports activities at SSVM Institutions

As educators are the true strength of SSVM, the management ensures their skills are enhanced regularly through professional development initiatives to encourage them to retrospect, update pedagogical teaching tools assiduously and transition from online to in-person learning. The daily schedule focuses on learning activities that are carefully planned and purposeful to respect the children’s needs and behavioural rhythms. A solid foundation of education is laid meticulously so that academic development can continue into the future and SSVM shares a vision to ‘Cultivate learners as Innovators.’